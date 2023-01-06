Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to gain muscle and look fit, strength training and protein will be crucial components of your wellness routine. Perhaps there’s no one who knows this better than professional athletes who follow strict training and diet regimens to consistently perform — and look — their best.

Still, lots of athletes have an unhealthy relationship with food. When all you eat is chicken, rice, and potatoes, it can be hard to feel satisfied after every meal.

Thankfully, Blake Griffin’s diet is not only delicious, but it’s also fully sustainable over long periods of time. Griffin prioritizes fruits and vegetables for their amazing benefits and their ability to spruce up every one of his pregame and postgame meals.

Here’s how he does it and how you can do it, too.

(Spoiler alert: It’s easy to add more fruits and vegetables to your daily meals with Daily Harvest. Head over to their website today, and see the difference a diverse diet can make.)

Who Is Blake Griffin?

So, why listen to Blake Griffin when it comes to health and wellness? For the uninitiated, Griffin is one of the most talented, awarded basketball players in the NBA.

After stints on the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets, Griffin now calls the Boston Celtics home, where he continues to crush personal bests and achieve greatness on the court.

A first-round draft pick for the Clippers in 2009, Griffin has been an elite athlete since college, where he was named the consensus college player of the year during his sophomore year. Since then, Griffin has been a five-time All-NBA selection and a six-time NBA All-Star, not to mention that he was named one of the NBA’s greatest Rookies of All Time by Sports Illustrated.

We guess you could say he’s one of the greats.

Griffin has spent a lot of his time as an elite athlete trying different kinds of diets to see what fits his lifestyle best. Although it took him years, he is now at a point where he feels like his lifestyle is sustainable and realistic — while still letting him enjoy the foods he eats.

The Blake Griffin Diet

Griffin spent a lot of his formative years as an athlete eating that stereotypical athlete’s diet: Chicken. Rice. And maybe the occasional potato. But Griffin never felt like that worked for him. After all, you can’t expect a man to live on chicken and rice alone for two decades.

“If you eat the same foods over and over again… the body isn’t going to keep breaking it down the same,” Griffin explained.

So, he decided to make a change by getting more creative with his meals.

“I’ve found the body responds better to variety,” Griffin said. “For me, it’s about finding different ways to be creative with my meals.”

And how does he do that? Through fruits and vegetables.

Griffin uses organic produce to turn his previously bland and uninspired meals into something totally fresh. This helps him constantly mix things up for a more sustainable balance throughout his life (and his dinners) to amp up his performance on the court.

For example, he notes that if he eats chicken for lunch, he’ll have some salmon for dinner. And he’s sure to make sure he’s got at least a serving of fruits or vegetables with every single meal.

Of course, it’s easier for professional athletes to hit their nutrient targets when they have a chef, nutritionist, and personal trainer at their side. For the rest of us, crushing our fruit and veggie goals is easier said than done.

Variety Is Key

Having variety in your diet doesn’t just make it more exciting and fresh. Variety also ensures that you’re getting the right amounts of key nutrients.

You’ll want to try to eat a balanced mix of foods from those basic food groups we learned about in school with each meal. There is no such thing as a single food that can give you every micro and macronutrient you need for healthy living, so it’s important to mix things up. And it’s pretty delicious, too.

Giving Yourself Grace

While Griffin tries his best to follow a strict diet, he also lets himself enjoy foods that might not necessarily align with his current goals. By becoming less strict with his diet since he began playing professionally, Blake has found that he is able to sustain his healthier habits for longer.

“If I want to go and get some pancakes or something, I’ll do it,” Griffin said when asked about how his diet has changed since his early career.

Allowing yourself to have “cheat meals” is an important step in reaching your fitness goals because it prevents you from feeling restricted and helps you develop a healthy relationship with food.

Why You Should Eat More Fruits and Veggies

If star athlete Griffin can’t convince you to add some variety to your life (and your diet), then maybe science can. Getting more nutrients from fruits or vegetables whenever possible is an easy way to feel better than ever.

This is because a diet rich in fruits and veggies can help lower your blood pressure and enhance your heart health. Not to mention, fruits and veggies are high in fiber, which aids digestion and satiety.

The only problem is that you can’t get all of these benefits and nutrients from just a single fruit or vegetable – you need a variety.

Thankfully, it’s easy to make sure your plate is colorful and nourishing when you add Daily Harvest to your next meal.

Get started with Daily Harvest today, and see for yourself how easy eating more fruits and vegetables can be.

How To Eat More Fruits and Veggies

If you feel like you don’t have time to supercharge your diet with fruits and veggies, you’re definitely not alone. According to a CDC analysis, only 12% of adults get the recommended amounts of fruit, and only 9% get the recommended amounts of vegetables each day.

A lot of this comes down to the fact that it can be difficult to find the time to cook a healthy and hearty meal, given our busy lifestyles. And Griffin might know this more than anybody, which is why he turns to Daily Harvest to get his fruit and veg fix.

Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that ships high-quality, pre-made meals directly to your front door. Most of Daily Harvest’s meals are centered around a fruit or vegetable to help you increase your nutrient intake with ease.

All meals are pre-prepared and frozen, meaning the nutrients and flavors are locked in at maximum ripeness until you’re ready to blend them or heat them up. Built on organic ingredients, you can rest assured that you’re getting the highest quality produce in every bite.

It’s a simple, effective way to prepare nourishing meals without needing to budget time and effort. Plus, they’re the perfect foundation for you to add a little bit more, like a scoop of protein powder to your smoothies or some chicken to your flatbreads.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, maybe you’ll take Griffin’s.

“Throughout my career, I’ve continued to evolve how best to take care of my body,” he said. “Daily Harvest was a game changer for me… [because it supports me in] eating more organic fruits and vegetables each day.”

Daily Harvest is a delicious and easy way for athletes — or anyone — to hit their nutrient goals without needing to worry about cooking meals themselves.

Dig In!

Blake Griffin is a superstar athlete that keeps his physique through an intense exercise and diet regimen. But that doesn’t mean he’s bored. Griffin adds variety to his meals by adding fruits and vegetables daily, allowing him to feel nourished and fulfilled with every bite.

And he does this through Daily Harvest, a subscription meal delivery service that’s delivered straight to your door. With pre-prepared meals that are all centered around a fruit or a vegetable, it’s easier than ever to crush your fruit and vegetable goals.

Get started today, and see how easy it can be to start feeling your best.