Modern content creation requires models to juggle various apps, profiles, and posts to gain online traction. Even forgetting to post an Instagram story once could set them back in the algorithm and limit their income — which are some seriously high stakes.

Bluresca was founded to give models a higher standard of management over their creator space. Bluresca’s personal managers help facilitate the content creation process, from production to social media marketing. As a result, models can focus on their content quality while their managers help them optimize their reach.

Model Services

Bluresca’s team of experts knows the ins and outs of content creation. They help models market, manage, and create enticing content to keep current subscribers hooked and have new audiences searching for their links. Bluresca offers the following modeling services:

Social Media Marketing

Social media is the key to growing a brand as a model and content creator. However, different platforms — including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter — feature different algorithms and limitations that models must be aware of. For example, creators can no longer link or mention their 18+ subscriptions on TikTok, and breaking this rule could cost them their accounts and followers.

Fortunately, Bluresca’s managers know the best strategies for each social media platform. They want to help models reach various audiences across different apps while following their algorithms and maximizing their views.

Modeling Management

Bluresca offers full-service content management for models, ensuring they put their energy where their content needs it most. Bluresca managers use advanced content analytics to determine what types of content are working and in the highest demand. This advisement ensures that every post models make in their creator spaces will keep their viewers interested and subscribed.

With a vast network of content creators, Bluresca’s management team can also connect models with collaborators and other opportunities. Collaborating with other creators mixes up models’ content and introduces their brands to new audience bases. Meanwhile, opportunities such as affiliate programs can expand monetization and add a bit of creativity to projects.

Production

When it comes to producing photos, videos, and audio, the way in which models capture their content is as important as the content itself. Countless factors can impact quality, including camera resolution, tripod positioning, lighting, and editing capabilities.

Bluresca offers production guidance using data, the latest trends, and other resources to help models create the best possible content. This way, models can constantly improve and diversify their posts to maintain current subscribers and attract new audiences.

Anti-Piracy

Piracy and copyright infringement are among models’ top concerns, and Bluresca is there to help. Bluresca provides 24/7 anti-piracy protection and actively works to take down illegal copies of models’ content. Additionally, though it’s not always necessary, managers can help models write copyright disclaimers for their profiles for an extra layer of safety.

With this advanced level of security, models can ensure their creator spaces are the exclusive platform for their paid content.

Connect With Bluresca To Unlock Potential

For a model, growing a brand is more challenging than having a good photo shoot. It consists of planning, networking, marketing, and reviewing analytics. Fortunately, a personal manager can help models with all of these tasks.

Bluresca’s management team understands the importance of building a brand and is dedicated to their models’ success. Models looking for management can connect with Bluresca today to unlock their potential.

Article presented by Tom White