Family of four! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents of two when they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February 2022 — which means that their first kid, daughter Stormi Webster, officially became a big sister. Keep scrolling below to learn more about their family.

Kylie and Travis (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) met in April 2017 at Coachella, shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Tyga. The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance and Kylie learned she was pregnant and expecting their first child together not long after they started dating. Though she kept her pregnancy under wraps, Kylie shared an inside look in her journey to motherhood in a YouTube video titled, “To Our Daughter,” which announced the birth of their baby girl, Stormi.

The California native gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018, and she and the “Goosebumps” rapper announced her arrival on February 4.

The couple enjoyed life as a family of three, but their relationship hit a rough patch in October 2019. Just two days after In Touch reported Kylie and Travis were taking “a break” from their relationship, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul confirmed their split.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted on October 2, 2019. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

However, they maintained an amicable coparenting relationship and remained close. They were spotted at The Weeknd‘s New Year’s Eve 2020 party and they also celebrated Stormi’s 2nd birthday at Disney together as a family. The couple continued to spark reconciliation rumors, as she gushed over the “Sicko Mode” rapper for his birthday and Father’s Day that year.

By July 2020, an insider told Us Weekly that the parents were “not worried about” putting a label on their relationship. “Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the source said. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

After being spotted together multiple times since then both as a couple and as a family of three, a source confirmed to In Touch in May 2021 that Kylie and Travis were officially back together and “giving their relationship another shot.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Houston native didn’t waste any time expanding their family after their reconciliation. In Touch confirmed Kylie was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Travis in August 2021. She announced her pregnancy news the following month.

On February 2, 2022, Kylie gave birth to a baby boy. When she announced her newborn son’s arrival on February 6, fans were delighted to learn that Stormi and her baby brother’s birthday are just one day apart.

