As an up-and-coming personal injury attorney, Nathaniel Mack knows a thing or two about winning a fight against the odds. He did it when he built Mack Injury Attorneys into a firm with five offices in Texas. He does it for his clients regularly, winning them acknowledgment and compensation for their pain and losses. And he doesn’t stop there.

Nathaniel Mack is busy helping other people in his San Antonio community get a fighting chance to improve their lives when he’s not representing clients and fighting on their behalf. One of the ways he does it is through his work with Team Morones Boxing.

“TMB is a boxing promotion in San Antonio, and I serve as their in-house counsel and sponsor,” Nathaniel Mack says. “We have a gym here in San Antonio, and our main mission is to help individuals in the streets who might have gotten into trouble in the past or are just lost and need some guidance.”

The promotion, founded by Rick Morones Jr., lets people in dire straits join the gym and take up boxing. Even though boxing is a contact sport where people get hurt, the training doesn’t necessarily teach people how to punch or hurt others more effectively. Most of the benefits of training in boxing come from the work ethic, discipline, and respect the sport imbues in those who practice it.

“It’s also about helping people stay in shape and finding a way to release that pent-up energy in a controlled environment,” says Nathaniel Mack. “We’ve also had a couple of guys start a genuine boxing career from the gym, which is incredible.”

The effort put in by the whole TMB team and the people who rely on the program – in their hundreds – has slowly caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the sport. Ryan Garcia comes to the gym. The Charlo brothers have taken notice of it, as did Floyd Mayweather. The word is slowly getting out that there’s something really special going on in this San Antonio gym.

“It all started with the idea of helping the community, and it’s centered around that still,” says Nathaniel Mack. “But now there are big names somehow getting involved, and that’s not something I expected to happen. I sure am glad it is, though.”

Nathaniel Mack’s work has often led him to consider people’s choices’ impact on whole communities. Most of his work comes from incidents with company vehicles, where one event can easily affect families and broader groups of people.

“I’m one of the lawyers on the case against Union Pacific Railroad in Houston, Texas, where we’ve linked their use of creosote to preserve wood materials to a whole area designated as a cancer cluster,” he explains. “So, the practice of a single company has led to whole communities suffering, and it’s a David vs. Goliath fight trying to get justice for those people now.”

As he’s shown on more than one occasion, Nathaniel Mack doesn’t stop the fight when he leaves the office. Besides helping people get a new lease on life with TMB, he also sponsors the San Antonio Kidney Foundation.

“It’s an advocacy group that goes around poor communities, lower-income communities, and educates them on the importance of kidney health, but also administers free kidney tests throughout the city of San Antonio,” he explains. “We’ve partnered with the rapper Scarface and the actor Reginald Ballard, known for playing the Bruh-Man, so they’re the charity’s spokespeople.”

The Foundation is known for holding events in the artsy areas of the city but also for administering help and educating the people who need it the most. From passing out flyers to creating pop-up events where test kits are available, Nathaniel Mack ensures the Foundation is where it’s needed with the correct information and help for the people who rely on it.

The average day in the life of Nathaniel Mack is hectic. A father of two, a successful attorney, and a community activist, he has a lot on his plate and his mind. Still, he doesn’t seem burdened by all the responsibilities he’s taken up.

“I’m a pretty busy, proactive guy. I’m always trying to make moves, always trying to grow, always trying to find avenues, to help the community around me, to better myself, to grow my business,” he says. “One of these days, I’ll probably have to slow down, and I’m already getting better at delegating things.” One thing’s for sure – even when he does slow down, Nathaniel Mack hasn’t stopped caring or fighting for his community.

