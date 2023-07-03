Written in partnership with Naomi Gibson

Luxury travel has become more than just a status symbol; it has transformed into a quest for unique and immersive experiences. Today, discerning travelers seek personalized and exceptional adventures that go beyond the ordinary. One individual who has recognized and capitalized on this growing demand is Steven Garcia, the founder and CEO of Empire Tours and Productions.

Garcia’s journey into the world of hospitality began with humble roots. Growing up in New Orleans, he was exposed to the hospitality industry from an early age. His father worked as a waiter, and Garcia himself started working in the field when he was just 12 years old.

“I started shucking oysters illegally for $4 an hour. Then, I bartended my way through college,” Garcia recalls. “That’s when I realized the potential of the tourism industry.”

However, it was a fortuitous encounter in Taiwan that truly set Garcia on his path to success. While living in Taiwan and teaching English, he met an older couple who recognized his passion for history and offered him an opportunity to provide them with a walking tour of a historic city. Little did he know, the couple turned out to be well-connected and influential figures in the business world. This encounter kickstarted his career as a tour guide and paved the way for his future endeavors.

Garcia returned to New Orleans and launched his company Empire Tours and Productions. It quickly became a prominent player in the luxury travel industry, specializing in high-end tourism experiences and private events.

“From dealing with those super-rich individuals, I became very good at high-end tourism,” he says. “I was hustling in New Orleans, and within the first year, we did seven figures.”

The company’s success can be attributed to its ability to identify niche markets and deliver unique and personalized experiences to its clients. Garcia and his team pride themselves on standing out in an industry saturated with generic bus tours and uninspired itineraries.

“I saw these really ugly buses picking up at the Ritz-Carlton and stuff. There is a niche for high-end tourism,” he says. “So that’s when I started.”

Empire Tours and Productions goes the extra mile to provide their clients with exceptional service and attention to detail. They have hosted celebrities like Ariana Grande and the Kardashians, organized events for major tech summits, and even curated unforgettable Mardi Gras experiences.

The challenges in the luxury travel industry are ever-evolving, but Garcia embraces them as opportunities for growth and innovation. One of the challenges he faced was the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. However, he saw the city’s potential and seized the opportunity to bring back tourism and inject new life into the area. Through his determination and strategic planning, he successfully revitalized tourism in the city.

The rewards of luxury travel, according to Garcia, lie in creating experiences that leave a lasting impact on clients. Empire Tours and Productions strives to exceed expectations by providing exclusive access to hidden gems, introducing travelers to local cultures, and curating one-of-a-kind adventures. Their luxury packages offer everything from private tours of historic neighborhoods to culinary explorations of vibrant communities.

In a world where travelers are seeking authentic and extraordinary experiences, Steven Garcia and Empire Tours and Productions have positioned themselves as industry leaders. Their dedication to delivering personalized, immersive, and unforgettable luxury travel experiences set them apart.

“We understand the importance of providing an enriching and authentic experience, and that will always be our focus,” he says.

Looking ahead, Garcia revealed his plans for the future, which involve moving to the Caribbean. He mentions his next venture will be in St. Barts, where he intends to focus on high-end productions, including DJs, boats, and snorkeling trips.

While Steven prepares for this next business venture, he also has an idea of what his personal future will look like.

“I’m preparing to move in July and build our dream house in the Caribbean,” he says. “Our plan is to retire there and leave the hustle and bustle behind.”