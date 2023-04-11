Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift was wearing her “J” necklace during her first public outing amid her split from Joe Alwyn.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, was spotted out in New York City for the first time on Monday, April 10, after news broke that she and Joe, 32, called it quits after six years together on Saturday, April 8.

While out to dinner with her friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Taylor wore high-waisted jeans with an embroidered butterfly on the leg, a black shirt, heels and red lipstick. Fans couldn’t help but notice that she was wearing a necklace, with many wondering if it’s the accessory she used to regularly sport with her ex’s first initial.

“Taylor Swift was spotted wearing her iconic ‘J’ necklace despite there being rumors from major news outlets about her and Joe Alwyn breaking up,” one fan account wrote via Twitter alongside a photo of her out on the town.

While another fan shared side by side photos to prove that the two necklaces are the “EXACT same proportions,” an additional social media user wrote, “Now hold on is that… is that the initial necklace?”

However, others weren’t sold on the idea that Taylor was wearing the necklace tied to the Boy Erased actor. “That’s not the ‘J’ necklace, and that look on Taylor’s face, her roaming the streets is giving 2013-2014,” one fan wrote. “Move on and wait for her to serve again. I just know it’ll be soon.”

During their six-year romance, Taylor regularly sported the necklace on several occasions. Additionally, she even referenced the piece of jewelry in her 2017 song “Call It What You Want” by singing, “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck. Chain ’round my neck. Not because he owns me. But ’cause he really knows me.”

Following the news of their split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup.”

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the source added.

The insider went on to note that there is no bad blood between the former couple, who famously kept their romance out of the spotlight.

“This life. People break up all the time. She will survive,” the source continued. “She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”