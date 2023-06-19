Whether you’re hosting a backyard hang or just getting into the Fourth of July spirit, celebrate with all things Americana!

Snack Outside the Box

Introducing your new favorite summer nibble! Featuring 1g or less of sugar, these yummy truffles — with delectable fillings like Matcha Coconut, Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate & Sprinkles — are a guilt-free way to satisfy your sweet tooth and perfect for parties!

CORE Foods Chocolate Truffles, $4 per pack, corefoods.com.

Sunny Sunnies

Claire’s stars & stripes heart shaped sunglasses, $15, claires.com.

Festive Tablescape

Sur la Table fairground 12-piece melamine dinnerware set, $151, surlatable.com

OUTDOOR GLASSES

Fortessa 6-pack sole shatterproof tritan wineglass set, $35, tjmaxx.com.

BAR-B-Q SET

Weber precision 3-piece grill set, $47, weber.com.

ESSENTIAL DENIM

Agolde Parker long short in Skywave, $138, agolde.com

STRIPED SHIRT

Chaser stripe jersey tee, $79, bloomingdales.com.

PIECE OF AMERICANA

Carlo’s Bakery Limited Edition Americana cake, $75, carolosbakery.com

KEEP HYDRATED

Crate & Barrel stacking 2-gallon cold drink dispenser, $90, crateandbarrel.com

FESTIVE DECOR

Meri Meri 4th of July balloon garland kit, $32, merimeri.com