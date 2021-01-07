Setting the record straight. Jeffree Star vehemently shut down rumors he hooked up with Kanye West amid the rapper’s marital drama with Kim Kardashian.

The beauty guru, 35, called it “the dumbest s—t I’ve ever read in my entire life” in an explosive new YouTube video released via his channel on Thursday, January 7.

Jeffree got dragged into the mix after TikTok user Ava Louise posted a clip on Tuesday, January 5, claiming there was a love triangle. “Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can finally spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” the social media personality alleged. Within hours, it had gone viral and become a hot topic, leading Jeffree to speak out about it on a public platform.

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and went viral,” Jeffree stated, slamming the speculation. “I’m not sleeping with anyone, this is so weird.”

“Let me just say this one time, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny, so I guess if this is the start to my new year, happy new year,” the influencer continued.

Jeffree not only confirmed he is happily single after his split from Andre Marhold in September 2020, but also told fans he has “never” been romantically involved with the Yeezy fashion designer, 43.

“Now I see why people are really laughing about this because in an old song of mine from 2009 called ‘Bitch Please’ I say a line about Kanye,” added the makeup artist, referring to a line that says, “S–ked off Kanye West, now I’m one of the bros.”

“But it was very Eminem, like I listed like 50 celebrities and said a bunch of crazy s—t,” he explained. “And then one time I went to a Kanye concert with some other rappers and people are mentioning that as well,” Jeffree continued in his video. “Y’all have too much time on your hands.”

Jeffree cleared the air about the tryst rumors amid news of Kanye and Kim’s crumbling relationship after nearly seven years of marriage. Following his Twitterstorm against Kim in June, the couple seemed to be working through their issues. That is, until recently. After making such bold claims online, their marital drama only “got worse,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now “waiting for the right time” to announce their split, another insider exclusively told In Touch on January 6. Kim is “in full-on discussions with her legal team about taking the appropriate steps to move forward with the divorce.”

Kanye and Kim tied the knot in May 2014 and they share four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months.

Life & Style reached out to Kanye’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.