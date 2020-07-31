She’s got that confidence! Khloé Kardashian shared the cutest video of her daughter, True Thompson, having a moment with herself in the mirror after putting on some red lipstick on July 31. Needless to say, the 2-year-old was totally proud of how she applied the product … which was all over her adorable face.

“Someone was feeling themselves,” the proud mama, 36, captioned the hilarious video of the toddler cooing over herself while checking out her handiwork with the lipstick in the mirror. “Do you look beautiful?” KoKo asked her daughter. “Can I see you?” The tiny tot then turned to her mother to show off the finished product! So sweet.

Luckily for us, Khlo even got a few still images of little TuTu’s precious lipstick application and shared them alongside the video. Watch the video above to see just how cute True and her lipstick are!