Before Kim Zolciak-Biermann made headlines for her divorce from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, the former couple publicly dealt with financial issues. Keep scrolling to find out if the reality star is broke, learn about her money woes and more.

Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann Broke?

Kim has an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, she is reportedly in debt and is seemingly struggling financially.

Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s House Go Into Foreclosure?

Life & Style confirmed in October 2022 that Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that had been taken out on their marital residence in Alpharetta, Georgia. The property eventually went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7, 2023.

In February, the Don’t Be Tardy stars managed to work out a last-minute deal to keep the house and prevent it from being sold by Truist Bank.

What Other Financial Issues Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Face?

More of Kim and Kroy’s financial issues came to light on May 8 when TMZ reported that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

When Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split?

After 11 years of marriage, Kroy filed for divorce on May 5. Meanwhile, Kim submitted her own paperwork or a contested divorce on May 7, Life & Style confirmed. ​Despite the exes filing their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

Both Kroy and Kim listed their date of separation as April 30, while the retired athlete stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Kroy claimed in his filing that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are currently in his care. He stated that he is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody in addition to child support from Kim.

In addition to their minor children, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship in 2013.

Kroy also asked to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of the home he shared with Kim during the marriage.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum asked for alimony and child support within her own petition. Additionally, Kim requested that her maiden name be restored and that her legal fees be paid.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s Financial Woes Lead to Their Split?

Neither Kim nor Kroy have publicly addressed their split, though a source told Us Weekly that their financial issues led to the end of their marriage.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider told the outlet. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”