Celebrate good times! Kylie Jenner gave a special birthday shout-out to Travis Scott’s siblings, Jordan and Josh, on Monday, June 15.

“Happiest B-day to the twins,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story on a photo of Travis’ little sister. With a white heart emoji, she added the words, “Auntieee Jordan.” For the “SICKO MODE” singer’s brother, Kylie posted a photo of him to her Story with the caption, “[and] happy B-day Uncle Josh.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s kind sentiment comes after she and the father of her daughter, Stormi Webster, were spotted during a night out together. Kylie and Travis, 28, were seen leaving The Nice Guy on Sunday, June 14, after the Los Angeles hot spot reopened once the mandatory quarantine ended. Although they left the venue separately, they were photographed getting into the same black SUV upon their departure.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In October 2019, sources revealed to In Touch the couple decided to take a break after two years together. Two days later, Kylie confirmed their split. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie wrote on Twitter at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Following their split, the pair appeared to still be friendly and were spending time together for the sake of their daughter.

By February, the former flames were “in the process of getting back together,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The exes continued to spend time together while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Even after California set social distancing measures in March, Travis made sure to “[pop] by to get in his playtime.”

Although the pair may have their ups and downs, their relationship “really isn’t that complicated,” a source told In Touch in March, adding they have, “just evolved into something else.” Most importantly, “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Only time will tell if Kylie and Travis will rekindle their romance.