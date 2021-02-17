Oh, snap. Larsa Pippen called out the Kardashians (again), this time, divulging more details on why they’re no longer friends.

“I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed’,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, said of their falling out on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast. “Things happened… and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out … but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then … karma’s a bitch.”

She continued, “I mean, I don’t know. I feel like … everyone normally says I have the best energy. The best vibes. Some people value men over friends … I feel like my lesson was people that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you. I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend.”

Over the summer, Kim Kardashian and her longtime pal no longer seemed to be on talking terms when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Shutterstock

In November 2020, Larsa shared her side of the story during a tell-all interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, explaining what went down. “I blocked [Kanye] on my phone,” Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife said, alleging that the rapper, 43, kept calling her all hours of the day.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

Larsa claimed that the “Stronger” artist “brainwashed the whole family.” She also shut down rumors she hooked up with Boston Celtics star Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé’s life,” she later noted. “Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I’ve been there with them through everything.”

Following the mom of four’s scathing comments, a source told In Touch that the Skims founder was “really hurt.”

“No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly,” said the insider. “Kim didn’t.”

These days, Larsa is dating NBA star Malik Beasley. In the same interview, she shut down rumors she broke up his marriage to model Montana Yao, claiming they “had issues before.”

The Kardashians have not spoken out following Larsa’s two bombshell interviews.