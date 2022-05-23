Singer Liam Payne has a gorgeous new love interest hot on the heels of his split from fiancée, Maya Henry. Photos of the former One Direction star getting cozy with Aliana Mawla surfaced on a Liam Instagram fan account on Monday, May 23, which Aliana had shared to her Instagram Stories the night before. One showed Liam’s easily identifiable tattooed hand clasping her perfectly manicured fingers, while in another, Liam had his arm wrapped around Aliana as she had a big smile on her face. Get to know Aliana, here!

Liam Moved on Quickly With Aliana

The “Strip That Down” singer and Maya began dating in the summer of 2019. The pair got engaged in August 2020 but broke up in June 2021. Liam and Maya quickly rekindled their romance and were back together and hitting red carpets as a couple by September of that year. The two quietly split in April 2022.

Maya appears to be heartbroken that Liam has already found someone new. She commented on the fan page showing photos of her ex with Aliana, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” adding, “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Aliana is an American Model

She is based primarily out of Los Angeles and Miami, where most of her Instagram modeling photos are tagged. But she did tag herself in London, where Liam’s based, in a May 11 selfie. She has over 301,000 followers who love watching the curvy beauty’s ever move.

Aliana Is a Fan of Liam’s Music

In between her Instagram Stories posts showing her loved up photos with Liam, Aliana shared a black-and-white selfie video singing along to her new beau’s song “Familiar” featuring J. Balvin. Aliana showed off that she’s got talent as well with her sweet singing voice.

Aliana Has Some High-Profile Partnerships

She’s joined up with the popular Fashion Nova clothing brand, even donning a yellow thong bikini for a March 13, 2022, post where she celebrated the label reaching 21 million followers on Instagram and noting, “Love My Nova Fam.” Aliana also represents on her Instagram page for Blush Mark clothing, sharing promo codes for discounts with her followers. The brunette beauty has flaunted her hourglass figure in a racy brown two-piece for the Icon Swim brand and bondage-style lingerie for Salt and Lace Intimates.

Aliana Bears a Striking Resemblance to Kylie Jenner

Like The Kardashians star, Aliana has big brown eyes and long dark brunette locks. But she also has a very pert derriere like the cosmetics mogul, as well as large, pillowy lips. In addition to her physical features being so similar to the reality star, Aliana loves wearing glam makeup as Kylie does.

Reps for Maya and Aliana did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.