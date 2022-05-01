In collaboration with Gal Media

The viral streetwear brand Lonely Ghost, founded by Indy Blue and Bronson Christensen, has made its way into the closets of celebrity and GenZ influencers everywhere. From must-have staples to trendy statement pieces, Lonely Ghost is on the frontlines of all things fashion and lifestyle. However, in order to expand beyond the fashion industry and make an impact, Blue and Christensen have strategized initiatives to collaborate with like-minded brands. Most recently, Lonely Ghost has partnered with another brand with great taste: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The two brands are coming together for a cause that is near to many — mental health. The month of May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and Jeni’s and Lonely Ghost both want to use their platforms to make a difference on the matter collectively.

On April 28th, Jeni’s released the limited flavor, Sunshine: a gray yet surprisingly citrus flavor that was created with On Our Sleeves®, a nonprofit organization on a mission to break stigmas around children’s mental health. Sunshine is designed to be a conversation starter of a larger mental health conversation that many are afraid to start. The Lonely Ghost founders and team are known and highly praised for their candidness around their struggles with mental health, and to support the mental health community they joined hands with Jeni’s and On Our Sleeves® to advocate for mental health awareness this May.

Creativity is only to be expected when it comes to these two brands. Similarly to the unique Sunshine flavor created by Jeni’s, the hoodie put out by Lonely Ghost in this collaboration is a statement that is meant to spark a conversation around mental health. The hoody features an embroidered design depicting stormy weather and sunshine. If it is like any other Lonely Ghost drop, it is sure to sell out fast. We applaud these two brands for their commitment to helping people who live with mental health illness.

Cofounder of Lonely Ghost, Bronson Christensen, is excited for this meaningful collaboration and stated: “We always seek to team up with other conscious creators and brands, so working with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has been a pipe dream of ours for a long time now. Bringing awareness to such an important cause together has been the cherry on top.”

Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lonely Ghost are two brands that want to be more than just the products they sell. Instead, they truly want to make a difference in the communities around them. Mental health is something many people struggle with daily, but due to the efforts put forth by brands like Jeni’s and Lonely Ghost, slowly the stigma around it is falling. Little things like a pint of ice cream or wearing a hoodie can be game changers in the fight for mental health awareness, whether by encouraging someone who is struggling, starting a conversation with a loved one, or simply catching the attention of someone passing in the grocery store. Jeni’s and Lonely Ghost continue to inspire audiences everywhere with their commitment to this cause and with the thoughtful intention behind everything they do.