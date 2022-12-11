Talent, passion, and knowledge are likely the greatest secrets to a successful future. A combination of the three traits can help you remain focused and push you to matchless heights. These are the anchors to the success story of multi-talented Thurriaa, an influencer, scientist, and model who is slowly rising from a millionaire to a billionaire.

Influencer Thurriaa was born in Northeast Africa and moved to America in 2002. Education is one of the ultimate keys to success and has transformed many people’s lives. Multi-talented Thurriaa dedicated her youth to continuous learning, which was the anchor to her success today. At 16, she graduated from high school, and by the time she was 22, she earned two bachelor’s degrees. Her deep love for education has formed the basis for Thurriaa’s entrepreneurship, where she is currently thriving.

Thurriaa owns several businesses across different industries. She is a renowned entrepreneur whose services are widely sought after. Thurria is the owner of Binta Beauty Organics, a brand that is highly regarded for its outstanding and astonishing hair growth results. Her biochemist background helped her establish a scientifically formulated and clinically tested brand. Benta Beauty Organics products have all the vitamins required for fuller and more robust growth. They are perfect for every type of skin, not to mention young children. The growing brand products are sold in Walmart stores, and shipments are made worldwide. Thurriaa hopes to have her brand in stores across the world soon.

Thurriaa is also a tech enthusiast who shares with entrepreneur’s tech advancement techniques that will help them grow their businesses from the bottom and become leading industry experts. She developed an entrepreneur academy known as Blueprint. Thurriaa helps entrepreneurs with search engine optimization, marketing ads, and software for e-commerce sites. She has been the bridge for many entrepreneurs to become successful in today’s modern world.

Aside from being an entrepreneur, multi-talented Thurriaa is a social media influencer personality and model. She is a brand ambassador and a fashion icon. Through her sense of fashion and skills, she managed to gain a huge fan base of over 860K followers on Instagram.

Being an immigrant and rising to a millionaire was not an easy journey for Thurriaa. She cited that the lack of mentors to guide her in an entrepreneurial journey was challenging at the beginning. She had to endure the arduous experiences of starting her businesses from scratch without experience and mentorship. However, Thurriaa has grown to be a leading entrepreneur through persistence and determination.

Thurriaa wants people to know that nothing comes in life so easily. You have to work toward it. As for her, she leverages her success to education, persistence, resilience, grit, and a growth mindset. She believes everyone who wants to be successful should possess these traits. Additionally, Thurriaa says showing up for yourself consistently and being ready to try it regardless of the circumstances will help you achieve your dreams. Multi-talent influencer Thurria is raising from a millionaire to a billionaire.

Thurriaa acknowledges God as the driving force behind her success. She believes everything is possible and keeps dreaming. She aspires to own more businesses. Among these include high-rise casinos, resorts, and dog parks. Thurriaa also wants to continue helping more people in their entrepreneurial life. Additionally, she aspires to get into the entertainment industry and start acting.

Written in partnership with Amir Bakian