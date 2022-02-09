Sponsored content with Ascend Agency

Plastic surgery is perhaps the most popular of modern medical science. Plastic surgeon Maxim Ivanchuk is changing the way the world perceives plastic surgery. He has patented some unique surgical treatments that are becoming increasingly popular among women for the flawless natural results achieved with less downtime. Maxim Ivanchuk is a renowned plastic surgeon in Ukraine and the founder of the IVANCHUK VIP segment clinic.

Maxim Ivanchuk performs over 60 types of aesthetic operations on the human face and body including facelifts, BBL, chin modeling, lipo-filling, and many more. He has years of experience in this field which is evident in the aesthetic results seen by his patients. With his patented procedures, Dr. Ivanchuk is also negating many myths related to plastic surgeries. He believes that his procedures are helping people regain their self-esteem and confidence. It is a way to revive youthful beauty with the aid of medical science and there should not be any stigma or embarrassment involved.

Dr. Ivanchuk’s most popular procedure is changing the outline of the lower zygomatic region highlighting the angle of youth and modeling of the chin. The procedure is a patented technique of Maxim Ivanchuk Plastic Surgery Clinic and is not performed anywhere else in the world. For the last few years, the demand for this procedure has been on the rise because of its amazing results. It can transform the facial features of a 40-year-old woman making her look at least 10 to 12 years younger. Every year Dr. Ivanchuk gets thousands of bookings for this procedure and 2022 is likely to be no different.

Another unique procedure is the removal of wrinkles on the elbow. Women often get unattractive wrinkles on the elbow with age. Dr. Ivanchuk can surgically remove them and give natural-looking results that can last for 5 to 8 years. Maxim Ivanchuk Plastic Surgery Clinic removes “rings of Venus” on the neck for amazing results that are impossible to achieve through other cosmetic treatments. Dr. Ivanchuk performs special procedures to remove depressions or lines on the neck that often appear with age offering visibly perfect results without cuts or seams.

The list of unique plastic surgeries performed by Dr. Ivanchuk includes a new seam bonding procedure. This surgical procedure heals quickly without leaving marks on the skin. Visit his social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to see videos and photographs of Dr. Ivanchuk’s work showing before and after results. The beautiful natural results are evident and are the result of Dr. Ivanchuk’s patented procedures. Dr. Ivanchuk’s expertise and unique procedures have surprised his clients because of the natural-looking results he has achieved. He has transformed their looks as well as their self-esteem and confidence.

Dr. Ivanchuk hopes to continue his journey with plastic surgery by introducing more innovative procedures in the coming years. He is looking forward to taking his methods to the global platform helping more women change their facial and body features in the most non-invasive ways.