If you weren’t living under a rock in 2011, you may remember internet sensation Rebecca Black — or better yet the viral song “Friday.” Fast forward nearly a decade later, the 22-year-old is getting real about her body image and revealed that contrary to belief, she’s never had plastic surgery. She’s simply gone through natural changes over time like anyone else.

When the brunette beauty took to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to post a photo of her now and one of her as a 13-year-old, one person commented, “So much plastic surgery LMAO.” Rebecca quickly shut down that rumor. “Not a blip baby! LOL just puberty,” she replied.

Instagram

In the post itself, Rebecca opened up about her insecurities and what it’s been like for her to try and maintain a healthy body image over the years. “[Nine] years ago today, a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet,” she began her lengthy caption.

She continued, “Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17-year-old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. And so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

~You got this,~ girl!