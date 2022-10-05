Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

If you’re looking for a coffee alternative with an out-of-this-world caffeine punch, there’s good news: Rocket Tea just released the world’s strongest tea on Amazon and is offering an introductory $8 off the retail price for a limited time as a part of their launch.

While most high-caffeine teas only offer 150mg of caffeine, Rocket Tea provides more caffeine than a triple shot of espresso and over four times as much caffeine as traditional black tea, all without causing you to feel jittery or anxious like coffee or other high-caffeine drinks. Loaded with 200mg of caffeine per tea bag, Rocket Tea provides sustained energy with a synergistic cognitive effect due to the addition of L-Theanine, a natural mood enhancer. It’s Rocket Tea’s thoughtful addition of L-Theanine that gives drinkers this calming, cruise-control effect.

Even though Rocket Tea delivers maximum energy with its high caffeine content, the traditional caffeine experience is balanced due to the addition of L-Theanine. This naturally occurring amino acid, which is not found in coffee or most energy drinks, provides the smooth, relaxed, and focused feeling that tea drinkers enjoy. Because high-caffeine drink products do not include added L-Theanine, the “buzz” experienced by consumers not only wears off rapidly but causes an anxious, shaky feeling and crash landing.

Unlike other high-caffeine drinks, Rocket Tea includes a perfect scientific ratio of L-Theanine to supplement the effects of caffeine. In addition to the naturally occurring levels of L-Theanine found in tea leaves, each Rocket Tea tea bag contains an added 100mg. These synergistic effects of L-Theanine enhance the energy boosting properties of caffeine for up to 7 hours while supporting enhanced cognition and awareness. While the buzz of coffee can wear off suddenly, Rocket Tea provides sustainable energy that lasts throughout the day without the crash. The passion fruit black tea flavor delivers these benefits in each delicious and refreshing tea bag, resulting in a tasty, boosting blend.

Additionally, Rocket Tea is not harsh on your stomach, as many high-caffeine products can be, which makes it ideal for anyone who suffers from indigestion or other common coffee drinking problems. Rocket Tea is a delicious, highly caffeinated drink that delivers even more energy than coffee, but without the stomach discomfort, jitters, or crash. The best part? It does all this while boosting both your mood and focus.

The brainchild of an avid tea drinker, Rocket Tea presents an excellent coffee or energy drink alternative for people who want the best of both worlds. When Willem Ossorio, Rocket Tea’s founder, started exploring how to combine extra caffeine and L-Theanine into a balanced tea drink unlike anything else on the market, Rocket Tea was born.

“We tested over 50 blends of tea and flavor combinations during months of steeping and tasting, to find and offer a flavor people would truly love,” he recalls. The team took into account valuable feedback in the process of formulating the tea, to create what he believes is the best product possible. “It took a community,” he explains.

Rocket Tea launched on Amazon this week, thanks to its many supporters. Willem says they will continue researching and developing additional teas and flavors as they build the Rocket Tea brand. Rocket Tea’s innovative mission is to continue to offer delicious caffeine boosting tea alternatives to coffee and energy drink products.