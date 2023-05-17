Dance it off! Salma Hayek suffered a slight nip slip on camera while dancing in a bathrobe, but she embraced the wardrobe malfunction in the best way.

“[Twenty-four] million followers, 24 million reasons to smile,” the Frida actress, 56, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 16. “Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement [and] gratitude.”

In the clip, Salma wore a white bathrobe and danced with a friend in a large room while seemingly getting ready for a glamorous event. Though her robe slipped more than once, the Mexico native made sure to blur out the skin-showing moments before sharing the video.

In response to the lighthearted post, countless commenters praised Salma for her authenticity. However, multiple people jokingly pointed out that they wanted to see the unedited video.

“Where can we get the uncensored version? Asking for a friend,” one fan wrote. “The blur ruining our day,” another added. “I hate censorship,” a third chimed in.

The Academy Award nominee is known for her infectious confidence, as she recently posted a few snaps of her rocking an itsty-bitsy yellow string bikini.

“Every time I need to feel renewed, I jump into the ocean,” she captioned the stunning carousel, which included photos of her climbing a ladder onto a boat with the sunset in the background. The final shot featured Salma posing by throwing her head back and soaking up the sunlight.

Two months prior, Salma’s sultry film Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiered in February, in which she starred alongside the franchise’s leading man, Channing Tatum. The final installment saw the Avon spokesperson portraying Maxandra “Max” Mendoza, a former actress who is going through a divorce and falls for Channing’s character, Mike.

Since the steamy franchise is known for its impressive choreography and stripping moments, Salma and the Lost City actor, 43, filmed a few passionate scenes together. However, the House of Gucci star experienced a slight mishap while working on one lap dance sequence.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do,” Salma explained during a January 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So, in the rehearsal, I went, like, head down, almost hit my head.”

The Ugly Betty alum then revealed that she panicked for a minute when she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction, as her pants started to come off.

“[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment,” she recalled. “So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”