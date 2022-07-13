Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Serial entrepreneurs are people who relentlessly turn original ideas into flourishing business projects and make money by selling their successful businesses and investing the revenue into a new startup. Serial entrepreneurs have an unquenchable interest and strategic relations, are driven to scale, are brilliant time managers, and always know when to move on when things don’t go well in a business.

As a serial entrepreneur, you should know how different businesses function to prevent failure. To succeed, you should also be distinctive, confident, and self-sufficient, have a high pain threshold, desire to keep transforming, and should not make money a priority.

Sachin Bishnoi is an eminent serial entrepreneur from Asia. He is also a strategic investor, developer, and trader. His journey to the top clearly illustrates grass to grace. He originates from a remote part of India and had many struggles earlier in his life due to his impoverished background. Despite the hardships Bishnoi endured at a very young age, he worked hard to become a household name in Asia. He confidently pursued his dreams and currently lives a life he never imagined.

As a firstborn in a family of ten, Bishnoi’s parents were too poor to provide for all their kids and send them to school. Sachin Bishnoi spent most of his days working on farms and people’s houses. He was always a very sharp boy, and most people he interacted with liked him. One lucky day, Bishnoi met a Gurgaon serial mogul on a business trip.

The mogul was amazed to interact with this little boy with a great mind but had to work to help his parents feed the family. He decided to take Sachin with him back to India, sponsor his education, and feed his family. After some negotiations, his parents allowed him to take Bishnoi with him, hoping for a better future. All went well with Bishnoi in Gurgaon and his parents back home until his sponsor died in a tragic road accident. Unfortunately, the mogul’s family withdrew their support from the family.

Sachin Bishnoi has always been a lucky man. The accident occurred right after he completed his high school education, and his best friend offered to accommodate him at his place. Earlier, the mogul had gifted Bishnoi with a laptop for his brilliant performance in school. He played online games that taught coding, enrolled in massive open online courses, and attended boot camps. He had a great interest in mobile apps, and before he knew it, he started developing them for companies. Demand rose, and he established a company called Gogo Capital International, which has developed and delivered mobile apps for Fortune 500 companies.

Sachin Bishnoi has the rare and coveted ability to turn original ideas into both innovative and profitable businesses. He has established many companies, which are doing well, earning him millions in revenue every month. He spends 50% of his earnings to support underprivileged families back home. He also moved his family to Gurgaon, and they no longer live in poverty. Bishnoi aims to be leading a Fortune 500 company soon.