Pack your bags — and skis! The Shandaken Inn, a cute and cozy bed and breakfast located in the heart of the Catskills, is your next tranquil escape just two hours from New York City.

Where Is Shandaken Inn?

Located in the historical town of Shandaken, the inn is set on 12 acres of breathtaking country grounds and just 10-20 minutes from several mountain peaks such as Belleayre and Hunter Mountain.

From skiing to snowshoeing to hiking and roasting s’mores, there is no shortage of winter fun during your stay.

During the warmer months, there are even more activities! Visit Belleayre beach, just a five-minute drive away, go fly fishing or take a tour of the Catskills with Rail Explorers. Plus, Shandaken Inn is just a 20 minute drive from Woodstock!

Courtesy of Shandaken Inn

Inside The Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar

Start your morning with breakfast at The Clubhouse, a rustic restaurant and bar right in the inn featuring an assortment of hearty meals and delicious beverages. Whether it’s a morning cocktail or a cup of tea, the Clubhouse has a wide variety of treats, as well as a fresh selection of breads and pastries to start your day.

Come back that evening for dinner (we promise, it’s worth it!) to enjoy their small plates, including items such as the diver scallop crudo, steamed mussels, poutine, foie gras terrine and blistered shishitos; and then of course their main dishes, such as the Faroe Island salmon, the grilled hanger steak and the roasted duck frites.

You can’t forget dessert, of course! Choose between the Clubhouse cheesecake, the chocolate creme brûlée and the sticky toffee pudding, among other enticing options.

Shandaken Inn Is Full of Magic and History

Beyond food, exploring the bed and breakfast in itself is a real treat! The Shandaken Inn is filled with so much history, originally being built in the late 1920s as the clubhouse for the former Rip Van Winkle Golf Course. Each of the rooms pays tribute to the Catskill Mountain Region, with name such as the Concord Suite, Sequoia Suite and more.

If you’re looking for a staycation, there is plenty to do on the property from relaxing by the outdoor fire pits to playing board games at the bar. Guests can soak up the gorgeous scenery around them, and even see picture-perfect mountain views from their bedrooms.

The Guest Rooms

Every guest room comes with complimentary WiFi, Frette linens, bathrobes and more! Some suites even have their own fireplaces and special sitting ares. The Shandaken King Suite rooms are also dog-friendly, so you can bring your pup along for the fun.

Make sure to book your stay today!