Tameka “Tiny” Harris is best known for her singing and songwriting talent in addition to her starring role on VH1’s T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle reality series. And thanks to being a multitasker in the entertainment industry, Tiny has amassed quite a tall net worth!

Keep reading to learn more about how Tiny makes all her money!

What Is Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Net Worth?

The former reality TV star has an estimated net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

How Does Tiny Harris Make Her Money?

Throughout the 1990s, the Georgia native rose to fame for her time with the R&B vocal group Xscape, later receiving a highly coveted Grammy Award for her writing contributions to TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.”

This wasn’t the first massively successful single sung by another artist that Tiny cowrote. She also contributed to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” in 2017.

Xscape released three albums before temporarily breaking up in 1998. However, the “Understanding” artists reunited in 2005 to release their album Unchained. The group still performs to this day, with Tiny promoting her band members Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott via social media from time to time.

“So proud of my ladies for pulling [through] when times get tough [and] doing amazing job at it,” she captioned an Instagram post in November 2022. “We love our fans [and] we love what we do! We thank all our fans/fam for sticking it out with us no matter what!”

Outside of Xscape, Tiny has also released her own music under her label, Pretty Hustle, which she created in 2014.

Apart from music, Tiny later explored the reality TV world upon landing her first onscreen gig in BET’s Tiny & Toya, which ran from June 2009 to June 2010.

Nearly one year later, Tiny’s reality series T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle aired on VH1 in December 2011 alongside her husband, rapper T.I.

In March 2023, Tiny returned to the small screen for Bravo‘s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.

Does Tiny Harris Own a Business?

In March 2017, the “My Little Secret” singer announced via Instagram that she bought the Atlanta Heirs basketball team.

“Proud to be the first female owner of a coed professional basketball league,” Tiny captioned her post at the time. “[Thanks] to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move!! I’m excited to share this with the world and more so with my city #atlanta. I’m officially the owner of, ‘The Atlanta Heirs’!!”

The Atlanta Heirs’ unverified Instagram page also credits Tiny in its bio, which reads, “Owned by @majorgirl Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.”

Additionally, Tiny is a businesswoman, having launched the Got Da Juice bar in Stockbridge, Georgia, in 2019, according to multiple outlets.