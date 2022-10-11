It’s over. Teen Mom star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, split two months after getting engaged, the couple confirmed to Life & Style on Tuesday, October 11.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement to Life & Style. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Leah and Jaylan, who moved into a new house together in April, assured that they still have “love and respect for each other” but asked fans for “privacy” as they “transition out of this chapter together.”

The MTV couple announced their engagement in August shortly after their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

At the time, their relationship seemed solid and Leah even teased the possibility of having kids with Jaylan in the future during an interview with In Touch. Leah currently shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 12, with her first husband, Corey Simms, and also shares a daughter Adalynn, 9, with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

“All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” the North Carolina native said. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”

That’s not to say the duo hadn’t experienced any drama during their time together. Leah clapped back at a troll who said Jaylan was with her “for the fame.”

“Believe me, at this point, he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now,” the Teen Mom 2 alum began in a lengthy comment via Instagram in September, adding that Jaylan “sure as f—k” wouldn’t be putting in so much effort for her or her children if he was just using her.

The Hope, Grace & Faith author assured that Jaylan had “his own career” and noted that life in the limelight can be difficult to navigate. “This ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as sooooo many people wanna think it is,” she continued. “You have to see the BS they put out [about] HIM, our relationship and our kids. That s—t can get to you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST ME, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with.”