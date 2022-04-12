Not what he seems? Temptation Island star Madelyn Rusinyak was “definitely” attracted to Hania Stocker out of all of the other guys on season 4, she tells Life & Style. But she quickly learned about the way he behaved in his relationship with girlfriend Ash Lamiroult.

“So I love guys with long hair, so I immediately was like looking at Hania,” Madelyn, 24, reveals in Life & Style‘s video interview. “And I was like, that’s the one, Hania, that’s the one, I’m gonna talk to him!”

While it may have been attraction at first sight for the Carrollton, Georgia native, she realized as she got to know Hania, 30, and his reason for joining the show with Ash, 28, that he may not be the perfect catch.

“Yes, I approached him. But then within like five minutes of the conversation, I was like, ‘I have to leave now,'” she admits about the night 1 mixer. “I was like, ‘Maybe we can be friends, but I have to go. I have to walk away. I have to find someone else.'”

As for her initial reaction to Hania after getting to know him, Madelyn says it was “hard to explain.”

“He’s a nice guy, you know, like we could go have lunch, his friends or something, but he is just very … I see why Ash wanted to come to the island and I see why she seemed so broken,” Madelyn explains. “When she first came in, he seemed like he only cared about what he had to say and didn’t really want to get to know any of us. He didn’t even know her birthday. He forgot her birthday. And I was like, ‘OK, if you forget your girlfriend’s birthday for a year, like, I don’t wanna talk to you that much.’ Ashley’s such a nice girl. And as I was watching this, I was like, I can just see her coming in this damaged, beat down girl who can’t stand up for herself and I can already see her growing, like in the first three episodes.”

As filming went on, Madelyn said she learned more about Ash and Hania’s relationship prior to joining the show, like how they had been dating for more than a year but he still would only introduce her as his “friend” and not his “girlfriend.”

“I’d be like, ‘OK, you know what? No, we are friends. We’re friends now.’ I would never accept that. No,” she said, then weighed in on another contentious point in Ash and Hania’s romance — the fact that he wanted to be in an open relationship with her after she took a job for the summer in New York City and would be relocating from their hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Right? And the fact that he was like, ‘Oh, I want an open relationship because I can’t do long distance.’ I was like, ‘No, that just seems like you want to sex all the time.’ And you can’t like, keep it in your pants while your girlfriend that you love is in a different state.”

USA’s Temptation Island is set up of four main couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship: either stay together and work through their issues or split up and date other people. When they arrive on the island of Maui, Hawaii, where they are joined by 24 singles, they will either decide if they want to commit to each other or give in to the temptation of the singles and start over in a relationship with someone new.

However, after getting to know Hania, Madelyn did not think he was “boyfriend material.”

“No, but I do think people are capable of changing. And I do think watching everything back, you see how you act. Like most people, you know, the people can tell the like, ‘Oh, you sound like a bitch,’ but you don’t get to see it,” she explained. “But you know, he gets to sit there and watch that and hear what Ash has to say, what everyone else has to say about him, you know? And I think that there is room for change. I’ll say that.”

Temptation Island airs on USA Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.