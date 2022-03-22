While the drama between the Temptation Island contestants keeps viewers coming back for more, so do the stunning beach views. The USA reality series films on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, where the couples and singles are able to soak up the sun amid their search for love.

“Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii to put their love to the test,” the network’s official logline for season 4, which premiered in March 2022, read. “Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find The One.”

Host Mark L. Walberg shared a video from the show’s filming location via Instagram in October 2021. Tagging Kaanapali, Hawaii, the TV personality captioned a video, writing, “Standing in the balcony in my underwear like I just don’t care.”

Although they’re staying in a beautiful location, some of the Temptation Island couples experience anxieties amid their time in Hawaii since they’re separated from their significant others. The four men in relationships are living in a house with the single women, while their counterparts do the same with single men — talk about drama. Season 4 breakout star Iris Jardiel noted in the premiere episode that she’s “nervous, but really excited to get to know [the singles].”

USA Network

Iris and boyfriend of four years Luke Wechselberger joined the show amid ups and downs in their relationship, including trust issues and lack of emotions.

“I hoped throughout our entire relationship that he could open up his emotions,” Iris shared during the season 4 premiere, before she and Luke went their separate ways. “I feel like his emotions are trapped and that’s not a way to live.”

Of course, they’ll be staying in beautiful homes on the island, but will the scenery help them on their journey for love? Throughout the show, Maui is an integral part of the competition as the singles and couples are often seen partying or going on various excursions. One of the season 4 singles Evan Favors even dedicated an Instagram post to Hawaii once the show finished filming.

“Early sunsets and new horizons,” the former football player wrote on Instagram in October 2021. “I’ll never look at either the same again. Maui, you will truly always have a piece of me.”

New episodes of Temptation Island air via USA on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.