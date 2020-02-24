Life & Style Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. Life & Style Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Flats are forever our top option for a go-to shoe that dresses up an otherwise too-casual outfit. But sometimes, we wish our flats didn’t run quite so true to their name. Not so much that they become wedges or heels, but just enough to make a difference in our look!

The American Rag Ellie Flats achieve just that. They’re simple and sophisticated ballet flats, but instead of leaving us flat-footed, they have a little surprise: a half-inch wedge heel! Just as these shoes give us a boost in height, they’re also boosting our excitement the longer we look at them!

Macy’s

See it: Get the American Rag Ellie Flats for just $32 at Macy’s!

These shoes have nearly 650 reviews so far, so obviously we needed to check them out and see what shoppers were saying. They’re calling the Ellie the “most comfortable walking shoe ever,” even beating out sneakers! Multiple people even said that walking in this shoe feels like “walking on a cloud.” Shoppers are also obsessed with this shoe’s versatility, noting how it goes with “virtually anything” and will “exude simple, classy elegance,” even with jeans! So many urged others to try a pair for themselves, one review encouraging others to “buy with confidence” and without any fear of regret!

These wear-anywhere ballet flats have a rounded toe and and an upper that either comes in a smooth leather look and feel or a soft microsuede finish. Of course, as we mentioned, the shoe’s star is its wrapped mini-wedge heel, a rarity for flats, but a total winning design. It boosts our height and style without the fear of sending us tumbling down stairs or getting a heel stuck in a sidewalk crack. If anything, it even ups the comfort, providing that much more support!

Inside the Ellie flat, we’ll find padding with a memory foam insole to hug our foot like a cozy glove. Memory foam shoes are potentially the greatest creation on Earth, so this detail sends our heart soaring. Down below, back on the outside, we’ll find a treaded outsole, providing much-needed traction for slippery poolside strolls, for example.

Macy’s

See it: Get the American Rag Ellie Flats for just $32 at Macy’s!

This shoe is currently available in five options, and each option still has plenty of medium and wide width sizes still in stock! Each shade is neutral, allowing for ease of creating outfits and looking stunning in them. If we’re looking for black, we have two options, one with the microsuede upper and one with the smooth finish. If we’re looking for a brown shoe to match with a brown bag or belt, we’ll fall in love with Cognac. For more of a nude that goes with any color accessory, there’s Tan. Lastly, there is also a white shade to brighten up any outfit!

Speaking of outfits, we already have so many ideas for how we’re going to wear these American Rag flats. They’re such an easy essential for pairing with skinny jeans or cut-off flares. Going to work? Slip them on with a pair of high-waisted trousers. Going out to eat or for drinks? They’d look absolutely adorable with a midiskirt or summer dress!

While there are still lots of sizes left, a few are already sold out, and with a shoe this popular, we can only expect more sell-outs to come, so let’s get shopping!

See it: Get the American Rag Ellie Flats for just $32 at Macy’s!