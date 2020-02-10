After all this time, could JonBenét Ramsey’s killer be someone who was once a family friend?

On the latest episode of the podcast, “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects,” a team of investigators explore the link between a businessman and John Ramsey.

Among his other business interests, John was an investor in “Pasta Jay’s”, a popular Boulder pizza restaurant, run by his friend Jay Elowsky.

John and Jay were said to be close good friends, and it was more than a simple business relationship. The Ramsey family were regulars at the restaurant, and even ate there on the Christmas Eve before JonBenét was murdered. In the days after her death, Elowsky put John and Patsy up at his place so they could get privacy away from the media scrum.

But Elowsky’s desire to shield his friend from the press backfired on him.

“In 1997, Elowsky brandished a baseball bat at two men he thought were photographers who had been harassing Patsy – they turned out to simply be engineers, and in July of that year he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing,” reporter Andy Tillett shares on the podcast.

That was only the beginning of Elowsky’s troubles. Two years after that incident, Elowsky became a suspect for the killing of JonBenét.

“So pretty much out of the blue, the authorities received a letter advising them to look into Jay Elowsky, claiming his handwriting was a match for the handwriting on the ransom note – with examples included,” Tillett continued.

The police looked into the claim, but Elowsky was ruled out very quickly, with a solid alibi that he was in Michigan the night of the murder.

Find out more on the podcast “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” airing on Monday, February 10.