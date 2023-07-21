Horoscope: Week of July 23 – 29

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Long-delayed plans finally get the green light! Your schedule is going to be busy though, so make sure you don’t miss the chance to rest.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

There’s no fooling you, Libra. You have a knack for seeing through nonsense, which should serve you well when drama comes your way.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Sometimes it can be hard to stick with your mission, especially when unexpected situations knock you off your path. But this week, you’re back in the driver’s seat.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

A strong sense of purpose comes to the surface as your straightforward charm breaks down barriers. You want to take action that will make a difference now.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

The carousel of earning and spending leaves you wanting more cash to play with. Open your mind to inspired ideas that you might not have considered before.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Romance is in the air this week so there should be plenty of opportunities for some spicy fun with your partner. Single? With your sexy image radiating, you’re ready for a summer fling.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

It may not be easy to see how you are going to get from where you are to where you want to be. However, with a little luck and a lot of faith, you can make real progress.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Your witty charm makes you a pro at networking. So when opportunity knocks, reach out to those people who can help open doors, Aries.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Warmer days bring positive feelings your way, urging you to get going with your plans. Life holds many possibilities now and with your desire for success flowing, you’re impatient to make your mark.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Looking to expand your mind and your social circle? Learning, especially through travel or meditation, is a great place to start, Gemini.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Your finely-tuned intuition encourages you to dig deeper to understand why certain situations are still bothering you. Emotions might swing from one extreme to another, but you’ll get the closure you need.