Street fashion has come a long way, from being limited to a specific socio-cultural group to finding a special place in the global fashion industry. Over the years, many brands and designers have contributed to the evolution of the street, be it in style or concept. A new brand has joined the bandwagon, making customized lifestyle clothing that is not just fashionable but also affordable. It is YoungLA, a lifestyle clothing brand headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Recently, rap artist YG has aligned with the vision of this brand as he became the brand ambassador of YoungLA.

YoungLA is making waves in street-style fashion after signing rap artist YG to represent its clothing line. Owned by brothers Dashmeet Chopra and Gurmer Chopra, YoungLA started its journey as a fitness brand. It has now transitioned into a lifestyle clothing company that stands out for its unique approach to street-style fashion. Instead of making products in large batches, YoungLA focused on making its products unique. It customizes every product while ensuring customers don’t have to break the bank to own these stylish and comfy pieces.

The recent deal between YoungLA and rap sensation YG reflects the dynamic synergy between the fashion and music industries. Renowned for his bold lyrics and unmistakable style, YG is not just an artist; he is a cultural icon now. Becoming the first rapper to join the YoungLA family, YG’s partnership signifies a pivotal moment as the brand expands its reach to a broader consumer base, solidifying its status as a lifestyle brand. Before Rapper YG, Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC Champion Jon Jones, and UFC Champion ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley have been signed in as brand ambassadors for YoungLA.

With a keen emphasis on offering quality clothing at an affordable price, YoungLA was founded as a modest business venture by two brothers. Now, as a global brand with over 150 employees, the brand has set new standards when blending affordability with style and comfort. From unique and trendsetting designs, coupled with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, YoungLA has emerged as a brand at the forefront of the street style scene in the fashion industry. Monthly clothing drops, diverse styles, a global community of athletes, and a commitment to constant improvement distinguish YoungLA from its competitors.

YoungLA is also committed to positively impacting the community through charity and supporting organizations such as Southern California’s Boys and Girls Clubs, schools, and hospitals. Serving the community is not just a kind gesture for YoungLA; it is an integral part of the ethos of this brand.

YoungLA strives to be a household name in street fashion through the continued growth of its women’s line of clothing- YoungLAForHer, and also by helping communities worldwide. With the consistent hard work and passion of owners Gurmer and Dashmeet, who are constantly brainstorming ways to elevate the brand, YoungLA is poised to carve a niche in the fashion industry in the coming years.

With the inclusion of rap artist YG into the YoungLA family, the brand’s course has undoubtedly taken a fascinating turn. The collaboration redefines YoungLA’s image and amplifies YG’s brand, echoing the harmonious blend of style and sound.