Look, we get it … sometimes, you’re just not in the mood to come up with your own clever or funny Instagram captions. If you’re feeling especially lazy this 4th of July — hopefully, because you’re lounging in a pool with a cocktail in each hand — don’t fret!

We’ve compiled a list of IG captions that will surely impress your followers (or, at the very least, get you a sympathy double-tap). To see all of our 4th of July Instagram caption suggestions, keep reading!

When in doubt, quote Miley Cyrus:

Somehow, “Party in the U.S.A” has become the unofficial 4th of July anthem. Fun fact: Jessie J, who is British, cowrote the song. Anyway, if you’re at a loss, playing off the lyrics is always a solid idea.

“It’s a (social distancing) party in the U.S.A.” (This is especially effective given the current coronavirus pandemic.)

Red, white and blue:

Believe it or not, there are a number of things you can do with “red, white and blue,” permitting you replace the “blue” with something else.

“Red, white and better wear your mask.”

“Red, white and blessed to have the day off.”

“Red, white claws … and I forgot what comes next.”

“Red, white and beer me, please.”

“Red, white and I’ll take a burger.”

“Red wine, white wine and blue … is there blue wine?”

Life, liberty and the pursuit of *blank*:

The actual saying is “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” so if you want to quote the Declaration of Independence — and the Cadillac slogan, for that matter — go ahead. If not, here’s what we came up with.

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of white claws.”

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of a barbeque.”

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of more potato salad.”

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of a nap.” (For those of you who prefer to sleep on your day off.)

Miscellaneous:

“Fireworks aren’t the only thing getting lit this 4th of July.”

“‘Baby, you’re a firework. – George Washington, 1776, probably.'”

“How to celebrate 4th of July in quarantine. Step 1: Drink alone. Step 2: See Step 1.”

“Rosé in the U.S.A.”

Take a break, use our captions and have a happy and healthy 4th of July, everybody!