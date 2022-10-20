Written in partnership with 5 gum

How does it feel to chew 5 gum? Singer Yungblud knows, that’s for sure!

The “Tissues” artist, who performed last weekend at the Austin City Limits festival, partnered with Mars Wrigley’s 5 gum and famous artist and jeweler Greg Yuna for an exclusive 15-piece luxury jewelry line made from individual pieces of 5 gum chewed by Yungblud during his U.S. record store tour in September, sponsored by the brand. Yungblud chewed a piece of 5 gum as he took the stage for each performance and during other pivotal moments along the way, which were then preserved in time by Greg Yuna’s team and now serve as the centerpiece of each Masterpiece.

“It’s a simple process as far as, you know, chewing the gum and getting it over to me. But then, that’s where all the headaches begin. You know, playing with a piece of gum … is not the easiest thing in the world. It’s a handled-with-care kind of project. Very unique, very different, very inspiring,” Yuna, who has also worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Drake, tells Life & Style about the process of creating his designs.

Although Yuna admits this project was one of the most challenging of his career, it was all worth it in the end. “It just shows that if you put your mind to something, you can get it done,” he explains. “You know, I have a beautiful team, a very creative team that we sat down, and we brainstormed along with the 5 team. We collaboratively got this done.”

The “Masterpieces” collection includes a set of 15 custom luxury necklaces created from pieces of Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum chewed by Yungblud.

Each of the 15 necklaces is completely different. However, all the designs include a piece of chewed 5 gum as the centerpiece encased in Lucite, white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 gum logo and Yuna’s signature stamped around the gum pendant hanging on a 14K white gold chain.

The necklaces will be encased in a custom-designed 5 gum jewelry box noting the edition number of that specific “Masterpiece” within the larger collection. Designs will also come with a certificate of authentication and a pack of limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum featuring Yungblud’s name and image.

Now through Wednesday, October 26, fans all over the world can bid on 5 gum’s “Masterpieces” collection on eBay at www.ebay.com/e/ad/5GumMasterpieces. All of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) to further its mission to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent venues, promoters, festivals, and cultural hubs of local communities across the United States.

To see a behind-the-scenes look at the thrill felt on stage and in the studio with Yungblud and Greg Yuna, check out this video and follow 5 gum on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.