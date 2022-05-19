Written in partnership with Ascend Agency. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

According to industry reports, the pet accessories market is expected to grow by $9.2 billion by 2025. From comfy jackets to interactive cameras, a host of new and innovative products have entered the market to transform the lives of your four-legged friends. If you’re unsure about which CBD products will be a good pick for your dog or cat, check out this list. We have handpicked five top CBD pet products that stand out from the rest for their ingredients, potency and safety.

1. Holista Pet Calming Chews For Dogs

Holistapet

This product tops our list and when you try it, you’ll know why. If you love to buy treats for your dog that have multiple benefits, then here is the product for you. Calming Chews are dog treats that are enriched with CBD, L-tryptophan, choline chloride, phosphatidylcholine and chamomile. It helps your dog relax quickly with clean ingredients that are good for him or her. By calming down your pup’s overactive nerves, you are also helping their overall health. Just like in humans, stress causes chaos in the body. Calming Chews are soft treats available in delicious peanut butter flavor that your dog will love.

Besides essential nutrients like protein and fat, Holista Pet Calming Chews are packed with antioxidants that keep the nervous system balanced. The treats are available in various potencies to accommodate varying sizes of dogs, and customers can easily order them online and get them delivered to the doorstep.

Benefits:

Calming Soft Chews

100% All-Natural Ingredients

Delicious Peanut Butter Flavor

30 Soft Chews Per Jar

5mg, 10mg, 20mg Broad Spectrum CBD Per Chew

3. CBD Living CBD Pet Shampoo

CBD Pet Shampoo from CBD Living is not just a cleansing agent for your fur baby, it is a Tincture that has multiple benefits. The product is made from industrial hemp sourced from the farms of Colorado and it brings all the benefits of whole plant extract in a consistent dose. This shampoo is manufactured at best-in-class facilities that ensure the right consistency in every bottle resulting in consistent outcomes in each batch. This is a reliable product when it comes to nutrition quotients. Nutritious elements penetrate the layer of the skin and even stay on the skin for longer. This is due to the proprietary Skin Retention Technology that helps CBD pet shampoo work wonders on your pet. Apart from leaving your dog or cat clean, the aloe vera and oatmeal in this shampoo soothes itchy skin. It eliminates odor and replenishes moisture to keep the skin soft and the fur silky. The shampoo is suitable for dogs and cats and can be purchased online from cbdliving.com

2. Citizens Hemp CBD Treats for Cats and Dogs

Their line of CBD pet treats includes soft treats that cats and dogs go crazy for. After testing many flavors, Citizens Hemp launched chicken and beef flavored treats for dogs and salmon treats for cats. Each is offered in 250MG and 500MG CBD per bag, which is about 5MG per piece. Each bag comes with instructions on how many treats to give based on your pet's weight. Customer reviews show that their treats help pets with a variety of stresses, including joint pain, separation anxiety, quickened recovery from surgery, and many life changes, as well as fireworks! These CBD treats may be exactly what your pet needs for the upcoming summer festivities, including Memorial Day and 4th of July.

Benefits:

Chicken, beef, and salmon – yum! Citizens Hemp is known for providing some of the purest CBD products on the market. That means locally sourced, clean ingredients with 100% pure hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD, and third-party lab testing.

Suitable for both dogs and cats.

100% Cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Soy-free

pH balanced

Natural ingredients

THC-free

Made from 100% organic hemp sourced from state-licensed farms

Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf TriActive supplement for dogs based on a patent-pending formulation developed specifically by Dr. Joseph Rosental, who previously led teams in developing crucial health products for animals that include FRONTLINE® Broadline. The TriActive supplement is available in capsule form and offers 10mg – 30mg of hemp-derived CBD per capsule, depending on the size of your dog. It also contains a blend of BetaCaryophyllene and Caprylic Acid for a synergistic effect on your dog’s immune system, bone health, and brain health.

This clinically proven product increases happiness and energy, boosts mobility, and offers a calming effect to regulate the mood of your dog. The product can be easily sourced online from Pet Releaf’s official website at Petreleaf.com.

Benefits:

Supports normal digestive function

Enhances absorption rate

Supports normal inflammatory response

Promotes healthy brain activity

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Contains the main cannabinoid, CBD

Can promote calmness

Supports joint flexibility and mobility

5. Pure Hemp Botanicals 1500 MG Pet CBD Tincture

Pure Hemp Botanicals

Got a horse? Pure Pet Harmony 1500 MG CBD tincture is designed to improve the health and mood of your larger pets. Whether you have a large dog or a horse, a serving of Pure Pet Harmony CBD can help relax their nerves, making them feel better and ultimately, can extend their life span.

The product can help pets with both physical and mental stresses such as injuries, discomfort, anxiety, mobility, inducing appetite, and old age comfort care. To ensure proper dosing, the oil-based tincture comes with size and weight guide to help owners decide the right proportion to serve. For rapid absorption, you can mix the oil into your pet’s food or put it directly in their mouth.

Since the tinctures are made from high-quality industrial hemp sourced directly from Colorado farms, they give the benefits of whole plant extract in a handy form. These are made under strict quality controls to ensure perfect consistency in every bottle, ensuring that with every dose, you get predictable results for your pet. The product can be purchased online on Purehempbotanicals.com.

Benefits: