Article presented by Angela Livingston.

As interest in breast augmentation continues to surge, the critical matter of implant size takes center stage. Dr. Kriti Mohan, a distinguished plastic surgeon from Houston who specializes in breast augmentation and is known as “the breast doc”, elaborates on the key variables that should guide this important decision.

The Significance of Body Metrics

Dr. Mohan stresses that an in-depth evaluation of one’s physical attributes—such as height, weight, as well as pre-existing breast volume and skin quality—is vital for achieving a result which blends naturally. The width of the chest wall also serves as an important criterion in pinpointing the suitable implant dimensions.

The Variability of Cup Measurements

Dr. Mohan highlights that cup sizes can differ among bra manufacturers, rendering them an unreliable gauge for implant choice. She suggests concentrating on the implant’s volume, which is measured in cubic centimeters (cc), and can be guided through careful consultation with your surgeon.

Importance of Brand Selection

The brand and specific style of the chosen implant can markedly affect the ultimate aesthetic. Companies like Mentor provide a range of implant styles, each with distinct characteristics that influence projection and fullness, as well as the feel of an implant.

The Centrality of Projection

Projection, defined as the distance the implant protrudes from the chest, is a key factor, according to Dr. Mohan. It significantly determines the breast’s overall appearance of perkiness and fullness, which is most women’s primary goal when considering breast implants.

The Debate Surrounding Shape

Although teardrop-shaped implants are frequently commended for their natural appearance, Dr. Mohan argues that round implants can yield similar and even superior outcomes when correctly sized in addition to giving the benefit of a more “perky” appearance. Additionally, a notable downside of teardrop shaped implants is that they are textured, which is associated with a rare type of cancer, specifically lymphoma. Ultimately, the choice should align with the individual’s aesthetic preferences, and be discussed with your surgeon.

The Imperative of Visual Aids

Dr. Mohan strongly endorses the use of visual materials like inspiration photographs during the consultation phase. These can prove invaluable in synchronizing the expectations of both the patient and your surgeonl.

The Consequences of Implant Location

The implant’s placement, either above or beneath the muscle, can alter its visual appearance as well as size. Dr. Mohan dispenses expert counsel on this aspect, customizing her guidance to each patient’s specific desires and lifestyle.

Selecting the appropriate breast implant size for an individual is a complex task that necessitates meticulous consideration of several factors. By following these seven vital guidelines from Dr. Mohan, patients are more prepared to come to an informed choice, thus increasing their chances of attaining a gratifying and successful outcome.