8 Industry-Leading Brands You Don't Want to Miss

Nowadays, finding the perfect product to fit your needs is somehow both easier and harder than ever. Many brands compete in hyper-saturated markets, meaning you’ll have plenty of options if you’re looking for something in particular. However, this can often make it difficult to decide which option is best for you.

Brands are also getting more creative than ever, with funny ads, eccentric social media presences, and adorable packaging making many of them increasingly hard to ignore. So, how can you possibly know which ones are worth your money?

With new brands coming out on the market seemingly every day, it can be hard to take the time to truly research each option as thoroughly as possible. That’s why we’ve rounded up this list of some of the hottest new brands on the market. Whether you’re looking for something to spice up your kitchen, a new air conditioner, or simply a few products to help you live your healthiest life, you can find what you need to help you level up.

If You’re Looking To Take Control of Your Health …

Taking care of yourself should never be out of reach. The rise of telehealth options has meant more Americans can care for themselves in a safe and convenient way. However, it’s important to remember that seeing a specialist can be as important as keeping appointments with your primary care provider.

Care for Your Heart With Carda Health

Regarding your overall health, taking care of your heart is extremely important. When your heart is as healthy as possible, you’re much more likely to feel your best and maintain your energy levels.

Whether you’re living with a pre-existing condition or simply want to ensure your heart is as strong as possible, consider making a virtual cardiac care appointment with Carda Health. Many people who need cardiac care simply can’t schedule regular appointments with a cardiologist. That’s why Carda Health makes it easy.

They even go beyond simply offering a virtual consultation. Their experts will provide personalized care and a Carda care package you can use to be monitored in your home. This is an amazing option for anyone who may have difficulty physically getting to a doctor’s appointment or simply prefers the safety and convenience of getting treatment from the comfort of home.

Step Up Your Smoothie Game With a Mueller Blender

Mueller

If you’re committing to a healthier lifestyle, it can be extremely helpful to invest in a few things here and there that will make health more accessible on those super-busy days when you barely have enough time to get ready in the morning.

Smoothies are a great source of nutrition and energy after a workout or before you head out to the office, but sometimes it can be such a hassle to pull out your big blender and ration all your ingredients properly. That’s where a hand blender from Mueller can really come in handy (pun intended).

Simply add the exact amount of ingredients you need and whip up an amazing shake or soup before you head out the door.

Let hOmeLabs Regulate Your Temperature While You Sleep

hOmeLabs

Summer is approaching the corner quickly, and it’s important to ensure your home is ready in advance, especially if you live in a building that doesn’t have a built-in air conditioner. Not only will this ensure you stay cool during the day, but it’ll also help you regulate your body temperature while sleeping. Now, you don’t have to worry about waking up sweaty or having hot flashes at night.

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of having a professional come in to install a whole A/C unit, this window air conditioner from hOmeLabs is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s easy to install in any window, so you can choose which part of your home will receive optimal cooling. It even comes with a built-in timer, so you can be intentional about your energy use and ensure it’s only running off-peak hours.

Trust us, you’ll be glad you invested in this before the first heat wave hits.

Have a Smooth, Healthy Pregnancy With Oula

Oula

Whether you’re three weeks pregnant or seven months, you know how important it is to ensure you’re as comfortable as possible and feel confident in the care you’re receiving every step of the way. It’s also important to feel like you’re in charge of your pregnancy and aren’t being forced to make certain choices regarding your care and experience. That’s where Oula comes in.

Oula was created to offer comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum care that works to meet your personal desires and needs above all. In fact, they even offer BIPOC-specific pregnancy resources to meet the needs of people who have historically been underserved and even ignored in their search for healthcare.

Oula puts you first without judgment, whether you’re opting for a hospital birth or all-natural birthing plans with a doula in your home. Finding amazing care should be the least of your concerns when bringing a new life into the world! And that amazing care shouldn’t be limited to your check-ups. That’s why Oula is designed to show up for you at every stage of your pregnancy and beyond. Your mental, physical, and emotional health are so precious – choose a care provider who will recognize and nurture that.

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else)

With the weather heating up and more people spending time socializing outside, you’re probably thinking a lot about all the upcoming barbecues, parties, and getaways on the horizon this spring and summer. With that often comes two thoughts: how can I spruce up my closet for summertime, and how can I show appreciation for all the loved ones I’m about to visit in the coming months?

There’s just something about warm days that makes you want to celebrate life, and part of that means treating yourself and those around you to something sweet. Now is a great time to indulge in a new accessory and start thinking of gift ideas for all those spring and summer birthdays.

Shop Like Dreams for Your Perfect Summer Tote

(Like Dreams)

Summer is just a few months away, and if you’re already fantasizing about your upcoming tropical vacation, you need a cute new tote from Like Dreams. In fact, you’re sure to find something you love for any occasion, whether you need a sturdy, chic backpack for your European getaway, a cute tote for your summer internship, or an adorable mini purse for those nights out that only require the bare essentials.

You’ll also find something you love regardless of your personal taste and style. From flirty and eccentric to timeless and classy, there’s something for everyone, even if you’re shopping for a special friend or beloved family member.

Send the Perfect Gift With Goody

(Goody)

Spring and summer time are prime times for people to host bachelorette parties, birthday parties, or other random celebrations. While this is fun, it also means you’ll need to consider what gifts you want to give.

Ultimately, you can almost never go wrong with a gift card. But if you want to take it a step beyond your usual gift card choices and send them a gift that will fit their personality perfectly, send a gift from Goody. With tons of fun brands to choose from, you can find something that fits your loved one’s interests perfectly. Sweet tooth friends will love a gift from Milk Bar, while your friend who loves nothing more than a luxurious nap will adore a gift from Brooklinen.

Treating your friends to their favorite brands, no matter where they live? It doesn’t get better than that. (And they’ll definitely love you forever.)

Optimize Your Workday With the Right Supplies

If you’re a remote worker, you know just how much of an influence your workspace can have on your productivity. If your workspace is noisy and cluttered or you don’t have the supplies you need to be productive and comfortable, it’ll be awfully hard to get much done, no matter what your line of work is or how passionate you are about it.

Whether you have a home office or work out of various coffee shops or coworking spaces, it’s always a good idea to take stock of the things you currently have and what could potentially make your work life even better. Your future self (and your work!) will be thankful you took the time to invest in the right materials and spaces.

Plus, you’ll hopefully be able to minimize burnout by making your everyday tasks smoother and more enjoyable.

Find the Right Office Space With Eden

If you travel a lot for work (or if you travel a lot in general and have the luxury of doing your work from anywhere in the world), you absolutely need to sign up for desk booking from Eden. This is a must if you’re managing a team of people who often travel or work hybrid schedules.

Whether your team member is only in the office a few days a week, is visiting from another location, or is a new hire looking to get connected, Eden makes it easy to assign desks in a way that encourages collaboration and creativity. It also allows you and your team to customize your work experience in a way conducive to productivity for the entire office – not just a select few people.

Of course, you’ll need to make sure that you and your teammates also have all the tools you need to succeed, either in the office or working from home.

Make Equipment Rentals Easy With Quipli

(Quipli)

If you run a business that requires either you or your clients to rent equipment such as POS systems, business software, or e-commerce supplies, you need Quipli for equipment rental software.

It makes it so simple to take your business and rental needs online without dealing with the hassle of organizing things yourself. Not only will this make your processes smoother, but it’ll also help you attract more customers. And, of course, that means more profits – who doesn’t want that?

These Brands Are Paving the Way

With so many brands on the market nowadays, knowing what will best meet your needs is not always easy. Whether you’re looking to update your closet, manage your teams and business equipment more efficiently, take better care of yourself, or simply make your life a little sweeter and simpler, we hope this round-up has helped you find new products you’ve been looking for (and maybe even some you didn’t know you needed).

Often, you’ll find that when you simplify or upgrade one part of your life, the rest will follow. For instance, if you set an intention to take better care of yourself, you’ll most likely feel more inclined to find ways to strike a better work-life balance. If you treat yourself to something nice, you’ll probably want to treat your friends, too.

It’s all about finding brands and products that work best for you. If something hasn’t been working in your life, there’s a good chance a simple product can make all the difference in providing you with more ease, excitement, or simply more time to focus on other things in your life or work.