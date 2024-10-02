ABC is making major changes to its vetting process for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette following a scandal involving former contestant Jenn Tran’s ex-fiancé, Devin Strader — who has denied allegations of a troubling past, including a 2017 arrest and a restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend.

“ABC has mandated much more rigorous and thorough screening for potential cast members,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The new checks will dive deeper into legal records, past relationships and any potential red flags to avoid similar scandals in the future.”