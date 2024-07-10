Adam Levine’s return to The Voice has only just been announced, but an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that the Maroon 5 frontman, 45, is already making waves behind the scenes. “Adam has got some ideas, and he’s not afraid to share them, especially when it comes to his fellow coaches,” reveals the insider.

While John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé are currently set to sit beside him in the infamous revolving chairs, “Adam would love it if Blake Shelton came back,” spills the insider of the rocker’s longtime costar, who retired from the singing competition series last year. “He knows that their bromance would make headlines again and boost ratings.” That would mean somebody else would have to go, though, notes the insider: “Adam is definitely stirring the pot!”