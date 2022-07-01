For more than a decade, Alex Morgan has been one of America’s top female athletes, playing an essential role in the success of the U.S. Women’s National soccer team. She’s earned just about every honor there is in her illustrious career. But in her time away from the field, Alex loves to hit the water in bikinis that show off her incredibly fit body.

Alex became the youngest player on the U.S. national team in 2011 that made it to second place in that year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. But the USWNT would not be denied in their next two World Cup tournaments, as Alex was an integral part of the team’s winning in 2015 and 2019.

As a result of her stellar performance in the team’s most recent World Cup win, Alex won the 2019 ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete. Her popularity was apparent across all age groups, as the following year she named the 2020 Favorite Female Sports Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2012, the talented brunette became an Olympic gold medalist when the USWNT beat Japan in the finals of the London Summer Games.

In addition to her duties with the U.S. National team, the forward has played soccer professionally for clubs across the country throughout her decade-plus career, including the Seattle Sounders, Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride. As of 2022, Alex is on the squad of the San Diego Wave.

Throughout her career, Alex hasn’t had to look for love because she found her Mr. Right in college. She and husband Servando Carrasco met at the University of California, Berkeley, where both were outstanding soccer stars. The couple got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot a year later on New Year’s Eve in 2014, marrying at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, California.

Servando has always been a loving presence on Alex’s Instagram page. In an adorable July 2, 2017 photo of her fishing in a red bikini, her husband held her from behind and kissed the back of her head. “I mean, I really love you but, I mean, I also really want to fish. Thanks to the hubby for the best birthday. I think I’ll keep him,” she adoringly wrote in the caption.

The happy couple became first time parents in May 2020 with the birth of their daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco. They’ve still kept an active lifestyle, enjoying family outings to the beach and on boating trips to the couple’s favorite lakes. And along the way, Alex has shown why she’s a total champion in swimwear!

