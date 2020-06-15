Trigger warning: This article contains language related to rape and sexual assault.

Given Alisha Boe’s incredible performance as Jessica Davis on 13 Reasons Why, it’s hard to believe the Netflix original series was her first major role. After four seasons and nearly 50 episodes, Alisha has become a household name — with a net worth to match! As of 2020, the Norway-born actress is worth an estimated $500,000, according to The Celebrity Bio.

Prior to 13 Reasons Why, Alisha landed a number of small parts on TV shows like Teen Wolf, NCIS, Parenthood, Modern Family, Ray Donovan and Days of Our Lives. Now that her days of playing Jessica Davis are officially behind her, Alisha has plans to take her career in another direction.

“I’m hoping to play not-a-teenager next. We’ll see. I’m hoping to step into young adulthood cinematically,” she told Refinery29 in a June 10 interview. “I don’t think the next thing I want to do is be on a TV show again. For the time being, I think I want to try something different just to see.”

Even if Alisha is putting 13 Reasons Why behind her professionally, she still very much believes in the important conversations her character’s story raised with audiences — primarily young women. Warning: Major spoilers from seasons 1 through 4 ahead.

In season 1, it was revealed that Jessica was raped at a party by Bryce Walker (played by Justin Prentice). However, because she was drunk and her boyfriend, Justin Foley (played by Brandon Flynn), tried to cover up the encounter, it took Jessica the entirety of the season to realize what had truly happened. From there, in seasons 2 through 4, she became a fierce advocate for rape and sexual assault survivors.

“It’s a reminder that we’re not defined by any trauma. We have the power to redefine who we want to be and how we want to be,” Alisha expressed in the aforementioned interview, referring to Jessica’s character arc. “It’s also incredibly empowering as a female, because we never get to talk about our sexuality and how we have feelings and we want to express them — especially teenagers.”

Jessica Davis was definitely an unforgettable character. We look forward to Alisha’s next big role!

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

