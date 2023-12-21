In the fashion industry, performance and comfort are often down on the list of designer considerations. Anatomie is a standout brand that combines beautiful form with unrivaled function. Creative Director Shawn Boyer and Anatomie’s elite leadership team believe that enjoying unrestricted travel is among life’s greatest privileges. “Our goal is to establish ourselves as the world’s most adored luxury travel brand. We are dedicated to equipping both global travelers and everyday adventurers with the most comfortable and fashionable apparel.” shares Shawn.

And it isn’t just Anatomie’s fashions that are luxurious; their personalized shopping experiences and customer service are, as you would expect, on point as well. “Our concierge service aims to provide you with a sense of personalization, confidence, as you curate your wardrobe selecting from garments featuring European fabrics and artisanal craftsmanship.”

The story of Anatomie begins like a fairytale. Sean Boyer struggled to find clothes for his fit, athletic body, so he began designing and making clothing he and his friends loved. When he met Co-Founder and future spouse Kate, a gymnastics coach who had been designing and making her team’s uniforms, they embarked on creating beautiful, comfortable clothing that performed well and looked fabulous.

Key features

At the heart of Anatomie lies a fabric that transcends ordinary expectations. This unique material from France has been used by elite European design houses. The fabric is unique with features like self-wicking, antimicrobial properties, and wrinkle resistance. In fact, it can be said that Anatomie’s fabric isn’t just a material; it’s an experience, and as one customer aptly shared, “It’s Prada meets Lululemon.”

Anatomie’s customers also love the lightness of the fabric. Travelers can take advantage of having more options with less weight and more room in their luggage, which also means greater comfort on planes, trains, and automobiles. Another aspect of Anatomie that stands out in a world dominated by fast fashion is its focus on sustainability. The brand’s fabric performs well on a 12-hour plane ride and has superior quality and a lifetime warranty. Anatomie clothes become part of men’s and women’s lifetime collections, starkly contrasting this world of disposable fashions.

Mike Canizales, Head of Corporate Development, adds, “Half the line is what we call Travel Essentials. It’s year-round, never out of stock and classic so never out of style. The other half is fashion. This creates loyalty, variety, and longevity. It’s clothing you collect. It’s a style and sensibility that you pass down to your daughter.

And speaking of loyalty, Anatomie’s wearers are loyalists. Tom Dietrich, Anatomie COO, shares, “It’s not uncommon to see clients who have each purchased 37 times, 75 times, 86 times. We have cult-like client loyalty, which speaks to the brand quality and aesthetic.”

Leveraging AI

Technology plays a significant role at Anatomie, including design innovations, fabric technology and customer satisfaction. Utilizing AI-driven customer feedback and innovative fit technology, the team ensures customer delight.

Shawn explains, “Poor fit causes items to get returned, and returns plague the industry. We’ve got some cool, fit technology that’s now built in, which helps us figure out body types and what and how items will fit individual customers. It’s also tracking returns and learning in real-time to help guide individuals to the sizes and styles that will work best for them, the first time.

AI is definitely helping on the design front. I can use AI to develop thousands of designs and try them on thousands of body types before we manufacture any samples. This is good for the planet and reduces time to market.

They also use AI to survey VIPs regarding potential designs with clients in real time bringing them into the process up front. Mike shares, “It’s had a really phenomenal effect on our return rates. We’re going to be able to, as of next season, be posting almost exclusively styles that resonate with clients.”

Planning your Anatomie Journey

By now, you are ready to buy some Anatomie items. Whether it is direct from their personal stylists, online, or at your favorite high-fashion stores, Anatomie can be found whenever it is that you do your shopping. While the brand started with direct sales, it continues to grow its omnichannel business strategy. In fact, they just launched their app, and Anatomie fashions can also be found in top pro shops, hotels, cruise ships and via selected VIP stylists nationwide.

With profitability as a core focus, Anatomie is gearing up for a strategic scale-up. Mike shares, “Since the business started, with over 600 trunk show events, Anatomie achieved Product Market Fit with less than a million dollars of bootstrap capital. With an unprecedented following in most desirable zip codes. Despite being a small organization, they have scaled up to $17 million net revenue, establishing a durable foundation, a killer client based, and Omnichannel capabilities.”

Are you seeking a luxurious, wrinkle-resistant, chic outfit for your next safari or round the world adventure? Or a high-performing, life-lasting item of clothing to add to your classic collection? Or are you looking to invest in a brand with killer leadership and a proven product? If you answered yes, then Anatomie is for you. Elevate your style, investment portfolio, or better yet, both, with Anatomie.

Article presented by Establish