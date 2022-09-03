Picture perfect in daisy dukes! Anna Kendrick stunned in a pair of sexy high-waisted denim shorts while enjoying a trip to Europe.

“Europe, where I lean on railings,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 37, cheekily captioned an Instagram carousel post on Saturday, September 3, featuring various shots of her in front of different scenic backgrounds. The first one included Anna kneeling on a boat wearing her high-rise shorts, a green and white-striped collared T-shirt and black sunglasses while holding up the “peace” sign. The second snap captured Anna donning the shorts and a lavender and white-striped long-sleeved tee while looking out toward the European countryside.

Courtesy of Anna Kendrick/Instagram

Anna didn’t just stick to wearing the same pair of cute dukes, though. In the third slide of her Instagram post, the Twilight star posed on a small bridge, sporting a blue tank top, a multi-patterned maxi skirt, sunglasses and black sandals.

The Academy Award nominee’s recent post is refreshing for fans since she rarely shares photos via Instagram. Her last social media activity was in March when she uploaded images from her trip to Iceland.

Courtesy of Anna Kendrick/Instagram

When it comes to maintaining her physique, Anna previously opened up to Shape magazine about her fitness regimen, noting that she typically switches it up.

“Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need!” the Up in the Air actress told the outlet “Then, I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts when they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!’”

Anna also emphasized how societal standards have evolved with workout goals and physical appearances.

“For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body,” she added. “But now, it’s about strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance.”

As for her diet, Anna revealed she loves “carbs and dairy” including mac ’n’ cheese but pointed out how “everything in moderation” is key to a healthy lifestyle.

While the Simple Favor leading lady was also an established actress before Pitch Perfect premiered in 2012, she gained a more extensive fan base as a result of the film. As viewers recall, Anna’s character wore a few stylish outfits when she took the stage as an a cappella singer. However, she rehashed the fashion choices in a December 2017 interview with InStyle, noting that fans weren’t “showing up because of [the cast’s] sex appeal.”

“It’s funny — whenever we do the wardrobe fittings — I feel like we get notes from the top saying they should be tighter and sexier and show more skin,” the “Cups” singer revealed at the time. “And I’m like, that’s not why people are coming to see the movie.”