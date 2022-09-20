Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo‘s eight-year marriage has been rocked by allegations from Instagram model Sumner Stroh that she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Get the details on the couple’s decade-long romance and the family they’ve built.

When Did Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Get Married?

The couple tied the knot on July 19, 2014, in Los Cabos, Mexico in front of about 300 guests. While photos of their wedding have never been made public, Behati showed off her super sexy wedding reception dress in a 2020 Instagram birthday tribute to designer Alexander Wang. “So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” she wrote next to several photos of the plunging sleeveless white column dress with long sheer panels down the sides.

When Did Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Meet?

Adam and Behati met through mutual friends two years prior in 2012. After dating a string of gorgeous models, the “This Love” singer was looking for a beautiful woman who was capable of doing action moves for an upcoming Maroon 5 music video. “So, he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email,” Behati told Porter magazine in January 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A month later, the two met in person when Behati headed to L.A. for work. “I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me,” she explained. “He had boxing gloves on, and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner, and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight. It was crazy.”

Adam and Behati got engaged in July 2013 following a brief split, which caused them both to realize how much they meant to one another. “We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision,” she told Porter. “Then we got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!”

Do Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Children?

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, in September 2016. A second little girl named Gio Grace arrived in February 2018. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed on September 15, 2022, that they are going to become a family of five with baby No. 3 on the way. Behati shared an Instagram selfie wearing a bikini with her burgeoning bare baby belly on full display and simply captioned the photo as “recent.”

Did Adam Levine Cheat on Behati Prinsloo?

Four days after Behati confirmed her third pregnancy, Instagram model Sumner shared a TikTok video on September 19 where she posted alleged direct messages from Adam that she claimed were from a year-long affair she had with the “Animals” singer.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she said before revealing the person was Adam. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” the “Moves Like Jagger” singer’s alleged DM to Stroh read. “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Sumner claimed she and Adam stopped talking for “a period” of months, when the musician allegedly sent her an Instagram DM on June 1, 2022, that read, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” alongside a shoulder shrug emoji.

Neither Adam or Behati has responded to In Touch‘s requests for comment.