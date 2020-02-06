BG026/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Get it, Ariel Winter! On Wednesday, February 5, the Modern Family starlet was spotted leaving an L.A. nail salon wearing quite the trendy outfit. Ariel paired a low-cut black top with light blue, high-waisted jeans and gladiator sandals.

While the sitcom actress didn’t appear to be entirely makeup-free, her look was definitely more natural. As for Ariel’s manicure and pedicure? She opted for a bright, pretty pink! Considering the ABC sweetheart lives in sunny California, she doesn’t have to worry about adhering to a winter shade. Must be nice!

On January 28, Ariel celebrated her 22nd birthday and TBH, we can’t believe just how wise she already is. For example, in summer 2019, Ariel revealed why she’s done engaging with trolls on social media once and for all! “I try to not respond. I wanted to respond positively to people for a long time because I do feel that if you are sitting and sending somebody that message, there must be something you’re not getting in your life,” she explained to Us Weekly.

“I have had those moments where I’ve responded and I have regretted to responding to some of them, not all, but some I have regretted. I’ve been like, ‘This is stupid. It’s unnecessary.’ I do know … I think as everybody knows, when somebody is posting that comment they want an argument, you know, they want you to respond,” Ariel continued.

Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

“I actually had a fan comment on one of my posts and said, ‘You respond more to negative comments than you do to positive. I didn’t even realize I was doing that. I think about the positive comments way more and it affects me way more,” the Last Movie Star alum admitted. “As a society, we do comment more on the negative and that comment really hit me.”

We hear you, girl! The internet can be rough … and that’s putting it mildly. Thankfully, Ariel was able to turn things around for the better. “Now, I’m really trying to follow that of like, doing what I actually feel, which is to be thankful for the support and actually show that and kind of try and bury the negative.”

Burying negativity and looking fabulous doing it! We have no choice but to stan Ariel Winter.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!