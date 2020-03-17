Life & Style participates in affiliate marketing. Life & Style receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

The threat of the COVID-19 virus is all anyone has been talking about lately. Doing our best to prevent the outbreak from spreading is of the upmost importance, but as a result, it’s getting harder and harder to find sanitizing products that are actually in stock.

To save you the trouble of scouring Amazon for products that you can order now, we’ve found an amazing alcohol-based hand sanitizer that you can stock up on right now before it sells out too!

See it! Get the Artnaturals Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hand sanitizer has a lot going for it. It’s made with ingredients that can not only kill 99% of bacteria, but also can help not dry your hands out. It uses jojoba oil and aloe to help soothe your hands while you’re disinfecting them.

Each bottle of this Artnaturals hand sanitizer is about eight fluid ounces, which is perfect for taking on the go. While you can’t travel with this product if you’re carrying on and not checking your bags, you can easily pick up a travel-size container and transfer the liquid into a TSA-approved bottle.

You can get one bottle of this hand sanitizer for just $14, but Amazon gives you plenty of options if you’re trying to really stock up on this product. You can get a two-pack, four-pack, six-pack and so on. You can even splurge and get a 32-pack right now if you’re serious about keeping a lot of hand sanitizer on reserve.

If you’re feeling especially generous, why not buy in bulk and hand these sanitizers out to friends and family? We can all help each other out in this hectic time by making sure to wash our hands for at least 20 seconds multiple times throughout the day, staying at home if we’re feeling sick, not openly coughing and by making sure we always have some way to clean our hands on us at all times. And you can do your part by getting these sanitizers for the people you know haven’t had the chance to buy any!

