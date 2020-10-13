2020 is Ashley Strong‘s year! Not only did the 28-year-old become the first winner of James Charles‘ makeup artistry competition, Instant Influencer, in May, but on October 13 she was announced as the face of Morphe’s holiday capsule collection, Simmer and Shimmer!

“The Holiday Capsule Collection is made up of shimmering neutrals, blushing berries and dazzling plum tones,” reveals Morphe in a press release. “It includes a 35-pan Artistry Palette, a 10-piece eye brush, four eye and face shimmers, two Out and A Pout Lip Trios, two different sized continuous setting sprays, and a premium lash trio set.” The dazzling holiday collection will be available on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores on Thursday, October 15.

Courtesy of Morphe

Morphe is beloved by beauty gurus and fans alike for its notoriously affordable price points, and this new capsule collection is no different. The new items definitely won’t break the bank, ranging from just $16 for the Out and A Pout Lip Trios to $29 for a full brush set that includes a cute pink bag to keep them all organized. The new artistry palette, Natural Flirt, is just $25 and features pink and purple blush tones and some very accessible neutrals that would look gorgeous on any skin tone.

Courtesy of Morphe

The Alaskan beauty — known on Instagram as @strashme — is the perfect choice to be the face of the new collection. She burst onto the scene earlier this year in the Instant Influencer competition on YouTube. Her stunning editorial looks and impressive artistry skills made her an early favorite, leading her to win the first two compact challenges on the show. Because the talented babe’s amazing skills and bold personality made her the winner of the whole shebang, she got to walk away with $10,000 worth of filming equipment like James himself uses. She now has more than 800,000 Instagram followers who love to keep up with all of her amazing looks!

Courtesy of Morphe

We can’t wait to see the killer looks she creates with the new Simmer and Shimmer collection from Morphe this holiday season!