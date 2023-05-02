Austin Butler quickly went from teen heartthrob to Academy Award-nominated actor thanks to his back-to-back film roles in movies such as Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Elvis and Dune: Part Two. After the upcoming Dune sequel teaser dropped featuring Austin’s completely bald look, fans were taken aback at the sight! So, did he actually shave his head for the role, or is it just a bald cap?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Austin’s Dune: Part Two transformation!

Did Austin Butler Shave His Head for Bald ‘Dune’ Character?

While it’s unclear whether or not the Anaheim, California, native shaved off his full head and eyebrows for the role, his Dune: Part Two costar Dave Bautista opened up to USA Today in February 2023 about Austin’s portrayal of Feyd-Rautha.

“I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler,” Dave said. “It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.”

Shutterstock; Warner Bros.

Before landing the part, Austin portrayed the late Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis. Many noticed that the actor couldn’t shake off the Southern accent that he acquired after using the method acting approach.

Dune director Dennis Villeneuve provided some insight into Austin’s character during an April 2023 interview with Vanity Fair.

“He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic and is more narcissistic,” the filmmaker noted.

Does Austin Butler Still Have His ‘Elvis’ Accent?

After winning a Golden Globe Award for his performance in Elvis, the Carrie Diaries alum explained he didn’t “even think about” the accent.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot,” Austin explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Since he was fully immersed in his role for a while, Austin previously explained to the same outlet that he was aware some people were telling him his voice had changed.

“At this point, I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?’ because this feels like my real … it’s one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it’s, I don’t know [sic],” the former Zoey 101 cast member said in June 2022. “When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can’t help it. It becomes a fiber of your being.”