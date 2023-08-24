Article presented by Tom White

Be Strong was founded as a response to the collective desire to extend a helping hand to those in need—a testament to people’s innate drive to support one another. Suicide and mental health issues don’t pick and choose who they affect. It can happen to anyone. That’s a harsh truth, but a team of dedicated people is fighting against it. One of those fighters is Ashleigh Cromer, the CEO of the national charity, Be Strong.

Ashleigh used to work in entertainment but left her job after losing family and friends to suicide and a deep desire to help others navigate mental health. It was a big change, but she knew she had to help others suffering. She took all her skills from her old job and used them to help Be Strong reach people across the US. However, her primary focus always remained the same: saving and improving lives.

Ashleigh’s journey isn’t just about numbers, although the statistics are impressive. Under her leadership, Be Strong reached and helped millions of people, an achievement she could not have foreseen when she embarked on this journey. She proudly tells how Be Strong has connected young people in crisis with trusted help through positive peer influence, relationships, and technology, recruiting student volunteers nationwide to serve their communities.

But beyond the numbers lies a deeper truth. Every night, as Ashleigh thinks of the young people who’ve lost hope and believe life isn’t worth living, she also dreams of a society where everyone uses their unique gifts and talents to improve the world. This aspiration extends to the power of people helping people, which is more impactful than any other intervention. Ashleigh explains, “We do not need to be experts; we need to be intentional with our relationships and be armed with the right help.” And that’s where the Be Strong App comes in. Anonymously and free, it’s already assisted over 10,000 individuals in crisis this year alone. The app is an excellent tool for connecting with others and getting the help they need.

Despite these accomplishments, Ashleigh acknowledges the struggle since the pandemic to raise funds to continue their invaluable work. Yet, in every challenge, she sees an opportunity for change. In an era when discussions about mental health are gaining traction, she believes people need to understand their ability to make a difference in the mental health and suicide prevention space.

As part of this effort, Be Strong is launching its Back to School $50,000 match fundraiser, where every donation will be doubled until August 2023. Everyone is invited to contribute at Be Strong and witness their donations doubling.

But it’s not only about money. “Living a life of generosity is a life worth living,” Ashleigh reminds us. Generosity comes in all forms, from complimenting a stranger to standing up for those treated unjustly, from creating a safe space for others to revealing personal challenges. Every act matters. With ambitious plans for the future, Be Strong envisions having student volunteers and peer groups in every middle and high school in the US, along with every cell phone user armed with the Be Strong App.

Join Be Strong on this journey. Follow the organization’s progress, and contribute to the cause on its social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Together, we can arm ourselves and our communities with the tools necessary to navigate challenging times and build a stronger society, one person at a time. Be strong, and remember, you have the power to make a difference.