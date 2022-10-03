Written in partnership with TMB Beauty

Before Toni Braxton was the CEO and founder of the luxury body care line, Nude Sugar, she was busy toiling over its creation. “I spent over two years creating Nude Sugar. I was super strict with the formulation and vetted every product against a blacklist of ingredients.”

What drove her to these calculated standards? “Years ago, I was diagnosed with lupus. I remember the doctors told me I was diagnosed with lupus. I remember the doctors told me I would never be able to perform again. Having lupus made things more challenging, especially when it comes to things that I put on my skin. But thankfully, the man upstairs had a plan.”

So, Toni created Nude Sugar — a brilliant skin care line that prioritizes skin hydration for all skin types and shades. Luxurious, vegan, and accessible— the Nude Sugar product line hits all the sweet notes that are truly important to Toni and so many other women.

Self-care shouldn’t just be a luxury. Sometimes the most important person you should be sweet to is yourself.” — Toni Braxton

Give Me Some Sugar! The Lineup

Refined Sugar Bath & Shower Gel

Gel. Rich, creamy and hydrating, leaves your skin cleansed and moisturized.

Refined Sugar Body Lotion

Silky-smooth, and lightly whipped this body lotion moisture-bombs your skin with its enriched formula.

Refined Sugar Body Mist

With its signature scent of Peruvian lime, orange blossom, creamy vanilla, tonka milk, honeyed musk & golden amber this all-over body mist means you are always ready to roll.

The Creém

An Ulta best seller, this longlasting, hydrating formula releases moisture, naturally, throughout the day.

The Nude Sugar lineup is available at Ulta.com and UsNow.com.