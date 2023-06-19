Ouch! Bebe Rexha is showing off the terrible injuries to her face she suffered after a fan threw a phone at her during a New York City concert on Sunday, June 18.

The “Me, Myself & I” singer, 33, was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 when the object came flying out of the audience and hit her in the face, causing her to drop to her knees in pain as medical personnel rushed on stage to tend to the artist, in video captured by another concertgoer.

Courtesy of Bebe Rexha/Instagrams

Bebe was rushed to a local hospital and later took to Instagram to show off her injuries. She suffered a gash above her eye which required stitches and a black eye, as well as bruising to her cheek. In before and after photos of the wounds, one showed how she looked before she was treated and another after she had been patched up.

Bebe captioned the Monday, June 19, Instagram snapshots, “I’m good,” referring to not only her hit song but how she was feeling on her road to recovery.

Bebe’s celebrity friends and fans alike couldn’t believe what happened to the singer, who had been performing at the New York City stop on her Best F’n Night of My Life tour.

Actor John Stamos wrote, “That is 100 percent f–ked up! I hope you’re okay BeBe xo,” while beauty influencer Nikkie Tutorials commented, “You’re too good for the world! Feel better soon baby. People can be so f–king stupid,”

Courtesy of Bebe Rexha/Instagrams

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause added, “I hope they caught the person – this is awful. So sorry that happened.”

A 27-year-old New Jersey man, Nicolas Malvagna, is in police custody and charged with assault for throwing the phone at the Grammy nominee, local news affiliate WABC-TV reported. He’s scheduled to be arraigned later on June 19. No motive has been released yet as to why he allegedly pelted the singer with the device.

Bebe has not revealed yet how this will impact her tour, as her next stop is at the Fillmore Theater in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 20. She has eight more concerts to go in her Best F’n Night Of My Life U.S. tour. The New York City appearance was the 13th stop on her tour, which is supporting her latest album, Bebe.