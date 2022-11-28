Did Bebe Rexha Get Plastic Surgery? Quotes About Going Under the Knife and Transformation Photos

Honesty hour! Bebe Rexha has always been candid when it comes to plastic surgery rumors and has spoken openly about whether or not she’s gone under the knife since her debut single “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” came out in 2014.

The “Say My Name” artist shut down speculation that she had gotten butt implants or a nose job in 2019, calling the rumors “funny.”

“My friend’s a stylist, and he works with other people in the industry, and they’ve talked about my butt, not knowing he’s my best friend,” she told Health. “They’re like, ‘It’s so fake.’ And he’s like, ‘I’ve known this girl forever; that a— is not fake.’ I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done.”

The “I’m a Mess” singer admitted that she was “scared” to even get her deviated septum fixed, despite it causing her to get repeated sinus infections.

“I don’t want it to mess up my nose!” she said at the time, noting that she isn’t against going under the knife. “If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want.”

Bebe addressed plastic surgery rumors yet again in November 2020 after she was photographed in Mexico while on vacation with her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari.

“I’ve definitely got thighs, I got a—. But here’s what I f—king look like in my bathing suit … here’s my body, no filters,” she said via her Instagram Stories while wearing the same swimsuit that she was captured in by the paparazzi. “I got ass, I got thighs, OK, but not those nasty ass pictures they posted, what the f–k.”

The Brooklyn native admitted she found it “hard” at times to “love [herself]” because she thought she looked “like s—t” in the photos.

“Yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don’t do surgery,” she said about her au natural figure. “I’ve never touched my body, never done lipo, never done any of that.”

While the “Baby, I’m Jealous” songstress was candid about lacking confidence at that moment, she has previously assured fans that she’s very comfortable in her own skin. She slammed a number of designers who were unwilling to dress her for the 2019 Grammys when she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance because of her size.

“[They’re] saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses,” she said, adding that she wears between a size 6 and 8. “So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f—ck you, I don’t want to wear your f—g dresses.”

You can always count on Bebe to tell it like it is. Keep scrolling to see photos of the songstress over the years!