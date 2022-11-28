As a singer-songwriter with a large number of hits to her name, Bebe Rexha has built up a sizable fortune. Keep reading to find out her impressive net worth.

What Is Bebe Rexha’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the “Say My Name” songstress has a bank account consisting of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bebe Rexha Make Money?

Even though Bebe signed to Warner Bros. records as a solo artist in 2013, she started out writing songs for other artists. One of the tunes she penned is Eminem and Rihanna‘s “The Monster,” which became a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The song also won the Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 57th annual Grammy Awards. Bebe’s other credits include Selena Gomez‘s “Like a Champion” and Nikki Williams‘s “Glowing.”

In 2014, it was Bebe’s turn to shine as she released her debut single, “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You,” followed up by “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” and “Gone.” She scored her first true singing hit after co-writing and featuring on G-Eazy‘s smash, “Me, Myself and I.”

In 2017, Bebe’s EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, spawned the crossover megahit “Meant to Be” featuring country superpop duo, Florida Georgia Line. The song made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and broke a record by spending 50 weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. She had further success with her 2019 hit, “Last Hurrah.”

Bebe has also found success on the road, as touring is where an artist can really make a lot of money. She headlined her All Your Fault tour in 2017 and has been a coveted opening act over the years. She opened for Bruno Mars‘ massive 24K Magic world tour in 2018 and did the same honor for Katy Perry‘s Witness: The Tour. Her most recent opening jaunt was 2019’s Jonas Brothers‘ Happiness Begins tour.

The talented artist renewed her worldwide copublishing deal with BMG in 2018. Since her initial signing in 2013, she amassed “11 million overall single sales, 3.35 billion total global streams and a radio audience of more than 10 billion,” with “Meant to Be” racking up 440 million global streams as of that time, according to Music Connection.

“Working with and seeing Bebe’s career explode through the years has been a great source of pride for BMG,” U.S. President, Repertoire & Marketing, Zach Katz, said at the time. “The tireless work she’s put into her songwriting craft is evident in the enormous success she’s achieved, becoming one of the most in demand writers and exciting new artists today,” he added.